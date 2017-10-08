|
Awards, People
IAEE Names Skip Cox as 2017 Legend of the Industry
8/10/2017
Freeman, the leading global provider of brand experiences, is proud to announce that SVP of Research and Measurement Skip Cox has been honored by the International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE) as a Legend of the Industry. Each year, the association selects an honoree whose contributions, innovation, and leadership have been truly unique and remarkable.
Cox was honored with this title at the Legends Dinner during the annual Krakoff Leadership Institute program, held August 6-8 at the Lansdowne Resort in Virginia.
“Skip has been the go-to person for experience measurement for the entire industry for over 30 years,” said Dan Hoffend, President of FreemanXP. “I have personally relied on him for strategic insights throughout my career. Our whole team at Freeman celebrates his achievement.”
Cox’s involvement with and advocacy for the industry has spanned more than four decades and includes board positions with IAEE, CEMA, TSEA, and CEIR. He’s been invited to present research findings at nearly all the major U.S. industry and several international association conferences (PCMA, IAEE, TSEA, SISO, HCEA, NACS, EDPA, CEMA, EXHIBITORLIVE, UFI, and CAEM, among others). Past awards and recognition include TSEA’s Chairman’s Award, CEMA’s Pinnacle Award, and IAEE’s Chairman’s Award.
“I am honored to be named the IAEE Legend of the Industry for 2017,” said Cox. “I have been involved with IAEE and the exhibitions industry throughout my career. It’s humbling to have my service recognized by an organization I so deeply respect.”
Cox started out working part-time at Exhibit Surveys, Inc. (ESI) as a college student. After graduation, he took on a full-time position and has been in the industry ever since, eventually becoming President and CEO of ESI. In May 2016, ESI was acquired by Freeman, where Cox continues to work tirelessly to stay on the cutting edge of research and measurement strategies to the benefit of an evolving industry.
Included among past Legends of the Industry honorees is Freeman Chairman Donald S. Freeman, Jr.
About Freeman
Freeman is the world’s leading brand experience company. We help our clients design, plan, and deliver immersive experiences for their most important audiences. Through comprehensive solutions including strategy, creative, logistics, digital solutions, and event technology, Freeman helps increase engagement and drive business results. What makes us different is our collaborative culture, intuitive knowledge, global perspective, and personalized approach, gained from our 90 years as an industry leader. Freeman is a family-owned company with 90+ locations worldwide and over 7,000 employees, 2,000 of whom are located outside the U.S. For more information, visit www.freeman.com.
Contact:
katherine.zimoulis@freemanco.com
More information about Freeman...
