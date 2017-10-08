|
|
|
|
|
Associations/Press
UNLV Continuing Education Partners with Foundation for an Independent Tomorrow and Goodwill of Southern Nevada to Train At-risk Students in Event Production
8/10/2017
Live event production companies in Las Vegas soon will be able to fill the void with newly trained employees. The Stage Technician Education and Development Intensive (STEADI) certificate program and Entertainment Electrics course offered by UNLV Continuing Education provides participants with an entry-level, intensive education in live event production.
Eleven students participated in the inaugural class through Foundation for an Independent Tomorrow's (FIT) re-entry initiative program, including some residing at Casa Grande, a Las Vegas work release program, and Goodwill of Southern Nevada's unemployed youth program. The seven-day course concluded recently and prepared students to work in entry-level jobs in live event production.
FIT and Goodwill of Southern Nevada paid the tuition to train the students with funding from the U.S. Department of Labor and Workforce Connections. "Students were selected based on their interest and motivation to work in an industry that embraces diversity, creativity, and second chances," said Jodi Gilliland, program coordinator with UNLV Continuing Education.
Students gained applied experience within a state-of-the-art production facility at 4Wall Entertainment in Las Vegas and studied with two titans of live event production. Instructors Roy Bickel and Richard Cadena have had long careers in live event production rigging and electrics.
STEADI was held at 4Wall Entertainment. For course schedules, visit continuingeducation.unlv.edu/catalog/stage-technician-education-development-intensive-steadi or call 702-895-3394. There is also custom training available for employers on their own premises.
For more information, visit https://youtu.be/PGd3REsUCEA to see a video of the instructors discussing the course and its expectations.
About the UNLV Division of Educational Outreach
Serving more than 30,000 clients annually, the UNLV Division of Educational Outreach is an innovative partner to encourage lifelong learning for Southern Nevada's citizens and businesses by offering high quality education, training, and services to meet their learning needs and goals. Visit edoutreach.unlv.edu.
Contact:
jodi.gilliland@unlv.edu
|
|
|
|