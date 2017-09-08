|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Leverage These 6 Trade Show Trends for Strategic Results Shows & Events
95% of Exhibition Space at Texcare Asia Booked New Products
JOAN Digital Meeting Room System Now Available in UK and Ireland Shows & Events
Informa Exhibitions to Enhance Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show in 2017 and Beyond Company News
SAVOR...Selected as Food And Beverage Provider at the Federal Way Performing Arts and Event Center Company News
Porter24 Enters the Convention, Conference and Event Space with Digital Touchscreen Solutions People
Live Marketing Expands Team, Capabilities and Locations Company News
Hamilton Exhibits Celebrates 70th Anniversary New Products
CIM-Tech Releases Router-CIM 2018 Enabling Design Software Portability, Compatibility and Multi-level Pocketing for CNC Machines
submit your news
email newsletter
|
People
VizCom Media & Nimlok Michigan Add Dylan Friar as Digital Print Operator
8/9/2017
VizCom Media & Nimlok Michigan, leading grand format printing and custom display companies based in Michigan, announce the addition of Dylan Friar in the position of Digital Print Operator to our Production Department.
Dylan comes to us with previous experience in machine operation, retail, management and sales. He joins a growing production team where his business operations knowledge and drive will complement our busy team and contribute in further growth. We welcome Dylan Friar and look forward to a successful future with him.
About VizCom Media and Nimlok Michigan
As an advertising and marketing supplier, we offer the highest level of design and production to make your displays and exhibits impress. With VizCom Media, you get a large and grand format print production house servicing advertising agencies, smaller format print companies, and tradeshow display/exhibit providers. Nimlok Michigan serves as your single source solution provider for trade show exhibits, branded environments and a full spectrum of exhibit services. For more information go to www.vizcommedia.com and www.nimlokmi.com.
Contact:
greg@vizcommedia.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|