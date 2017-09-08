trending Sponsored Content

VizCom Media & Nimlok Michigan Add Dylan Friar as Digital Print Operator

Tweet 8/9/2017

VizCom Media & Nimlok Michigan, leading grand format printing and custom display companies based in Michigan, announce the addition of Dylan Friar in the position of Digital Print Operator to our Production Department.



Dylan comes to us with previous experience in machine operation, retail, management and sales. He joins a growing production team where his business operations knowledge and drive will complement our busy team and contribute in further growth. We welcome Dylan Friar and look forward to a successful future with him.





About VizCom Media and Nimlok Michigan

As an advertising and marketing supplier, we offer the highest level of design and production to make your displays and exhibits impress. With VizCom Media, you get a large and grand format print production house servicing advertising agencies, smaller format print companies, and tradeshow display/exhibit providers. Nimlok Michigan serves as your single source solution provider for trade show exhibits, branded environments and a full spectrum of exhibit services. For more information go to





Contact:

greg@vizcommedia.com









