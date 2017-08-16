|
Awards, EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine's 32nd Annual Exhibit Design Awards Now Accepting Entries
8/16/2017
Honoring the world's best trade show exhibit designs, the Exhibit Design Awards are currently accepting entries. The competition was established in 1986 and currently offers 16 categories, which are judged by a panel of internationally renowned designers from a variety of disciplines.
Winners receive stunning custom trophies and are featured in the May issue of EXHIBITOR magazine. Plus, all entries are considered for features and portfolios unrelated to the competition. Visit www.ExhibitorOnline.com/Awards/EDA to learn more about the entry process and to view all 16 categories.
The early-bird deadline ($175) is Oct. 20, 2017, and the final deadline ($200) is Oct. 27, 2017.
To read articles featuring past Exhibit Design Award winners, go to www.exhibitoronline.com/awards/eda/pastwinners.asp.
About Exhibitor Media Group
The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the training conference for trade show and corporate event professionals; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com.
EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.
Contact:
larmstrong@exhibitormagazine.com
