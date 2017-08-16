trending Sponsored Content

Awards, EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITOR Magazine's 32nd Annual Exhibit Design Awards Now Accepting Entries

8/16/2017

Honoring the world's best trade show exhibit designs, the



Winners receive stunning custom trophies and are featured in the May issue of EXHIBITOR magazine. Plus, all entries are considered for features and portfolios unrelated to the competition. Visit



The early-bird deadline ($175) is Oct. 20, 2017, and the final deadline ($200) is Oct. 27, 2017.



To read articles featuring past Exhibit Design Award winners, go to





About Exhibitor Media Group

The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the training conference for trade show and corporate event professionals; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at



EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.





Contact:

larmstrong@exhibitormagazine.com









