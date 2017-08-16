|
|
|
|
|
Awards
Freeman Contact Center Recognized for High Levels of Customer Satisfaction for Eighth Consecutive Year
8/16/2017
Freeman, the leading global provider of brand experiences, is pleased to have its customer support center recognized by J.D. Power for providing an “Outstanding Customer Service Experience” for the live phone channel under the J.D. Power Certified Contact Center Program ℠. The Certified Contact Center Program acknowledges a strong commitment by the Freeman Customer Support Center operations to provide “an outstanding customer experience.” The Freeman contact center achieved certification for the live phone channel, including interactive voice response (IVR) routing and customer service performance.
As part of its evaluation, J.D. Power conducted a random survey of Freeman customers who recently contacted its call center located in Grand Prairie, TX. The center is staffed six days a week, covering business hours coast to coast. Freeman documents all communication so management can model support and processes around the company’s clients’ needs.
According to J.D. Power, “This program offers meaningful recognition to boost awareness, sales, and profits by sending a clear and unequivocal message to your customers and entire organization that you're dedicated to providing the highest levels of customer satisfaction.”
In order to earn certification, the contact center successfully passed a detailed audit of practices that encompass its recruiting, training, employee incentives, management roles and responsibilities, and quality assurance capabilities. The contact center must also exceed a national benchmark for customer survey satisfaction, as established through J.D. Power's cross-industry customer satisfaction research.
"Since our founding 90 years ago, Freeman has been dedicated to delivering memorable service experiences to every customer, whether it’s in person, online, or over the phone,” said Joe Popolo, CEO of Freeman. “Receiving this honor for the eighth year in row exemplifies the standards we set for our Customer Support Center and at every touch point with Freeman’s full- and part-time employees, who are required to pass a customer service certification program.”
For more information on the Certified Contact Center Program, please visit www.jdpower.com/ccc.
About Freeman
Freeman is the world’s leading brand experience company. We help our clients design, plan, and deliver immersive experiences for their most important audiences. Through comprehensive solutions including strategy, creative, logistics, digital solutions, and event technology, Freeman helps increase engagement and drive business results. What makes us different is our collaborative culture, intuitive knowledge, global perspective, and personalized approach, gained from our 90 years as an industry leader. Freeman is a family-owned company with 90+ locations worldwide and over 7,000 employees, 2,000 of whom are located outside the U.S. For more information, visit www.freeman.com.
Contact:
katherine.zimoulis@freemanco.com
More information about Freeman...
|
|