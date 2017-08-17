trending Sponsored Content

The Performing Arts & Event Center of Federal Way, WA to Host Official Ribbon Cutting on August 19

The Performing Arts & Event Center of Federal Way (PAEC) announces their official ribbon cutting and community opening day on Saturday, August 19, 2017 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.



At 11:00 a.m., Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell will welcome our neighbors, friends and King County Councilmember Pete von Reichbauer. Deputy Mayor Jeanne Burbidge will address the public at the entrance of the brand new Performing Arts and Event Center about the importance and impact of arts in our community. The Mayor, along with the Federal Way City Council will cut the ceremonial ribbon, and open the doors of the Performing Arts and Event Center to the public for the first time.



Throughout the day, visitors will be able to experience the grandeur of the 35-foot tall lobby windows with views of Mt. Rainier. Tours of the building will be conducted every 30 minutes including the bamboo-finished 716-seat theater. Food samples will be offered from SAVOR, the in-house food and beverage supplier. Enjoy performances by the PAEC’s resident artists including Tacoma City Ballet, Federal Way Chorale, and the Federal Way Symphony. The PAEC’s event rooms will be set to demonstrate a wedding reception and a lecture/seminar. Presentations in the lecture/seminar event room include a talk about Traditional Foods by Educator Valerie Seagrest, Storytime by King County Library and a presentation by Washington State Poet Laureate Tod Marshall. Patrons Services will be open to assist patrons in selecting a season subscriptions or to purchase single-show tickets which are now on sale.



Steinway Artist James Jelasic and Tenor Jon Lackey will close the day with a sensational performance on the theater main stage. The Performing Arts & Event Center located at 31510 Pete von Reichbauer Way South, Federal Way, WA 98003. Free parking will be available for this event.





About the PAEC

The Performing Arts & Event Center opened August of 2017 as the South King County premier center for entertainment in the region. The 716-seat, two-tiered theatre hosts a variety of live performances, community events and education programs for all ages. This beautiful South King County location, just 20 minutes south of SeaTac, is perfect for business, educational, and private events. This is an ideal event venue for full-service trade shows, corporate trainings, conventions, events, meetings, and banquets. For more information go to





Contact:

sabts@fwpaec.org









