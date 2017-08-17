trending Sponsored Content

German Convention Bureau's 'Future Meeting Space' Project to be Funded by PCMA Education Foundation in Phase Two

The GCB German Convention Bureau is pleased to announce that the Education Foundation of the Professional Convention Management Association (PCMA) is funding the second phase of the “Future Meeting Space” (FMS) research project, a cooperation between the GCB, the European Association of Event Centres (EVVC) and the Institute for Industrial Engineering of the Fraunhofer Association (IAO) – Europe’s largest application-oriented research organization.



The innovative FMS effort was begun over two years ago to help create a vision for how people will meet in the future, and to in turn deliver practical, hands-on tools for meeting planners and suppliers to help them get ahead of the curve of what’s to come.



Phase one deliverables began in December 2015 with an online “Innovation Catalogue” which offered inspiration and ideas on new and future technologies based on best practices around the meetings industry and beyond. Six “Future Meeting Scenarios” then came out of the FMS project last summer delivering forward-looking meeting set-ups. Finally, in fall of 2016 the “Future Meeting Room” was unveiled, a practical example intended to help anticipate the future needs and requirements of meeting participants. (All phase one results and deliverables can be found at



The second phase of the project, initiated this past spring, is now focusing on attendee engagement -- investigating how different elements of meeting methodology and technology affect success factors of meetings including user acceptance, knowledge sharing, learning progress and experience value for different types of participants. This phase will leverage and extend the learnings from phase one but also, by end of August 2018, deliver a set of additional and actionable recommendations based on the new participant-centric focus. “The Future Meeting Space project is critical to helping organizations better engage their event participants and PCMA -- and their shared dedication to helping the business events industry move forward, --is a perfect addition to our innovation alliance team,” says GCB Managing Director Matthias Schultze.



Meredith Rollins, Executive Director of the PCMA Education Foundation, adds: “We’re glad to be partnering with the German Convention Bureau’s innovation alliance to define how participants will engage with future meeting design. Education is key to success for our industry and this research projects tackles an issue that will shape our industry today and for the future.”





About the GCB German Convention Bureau

The German Convention Bureau (GCB) represents and markets Germany as a destination for conventions, meetings, events and incentives both on a national and international scale and provides thought leadership for the industry. It is the first point of contact for companies, associations and organizations around the world planning events in Germany. Acting as a connector to the wide range of German event service providers, venues and host cities, the GCB provides hands-on advice and support to planners and executives in all industries and organizations. To bring maximum value, quality and customization to each meeting and event hosted in Germany, the GCB also helps hosts and attendees leverage the country’s deep expertise in green meetings and key industries such as pharmaceuticals, financials, automotive, logistics & transportation, and technology. The GCB has about 200 members and partners, altogether representing over 450 leading congress centers, conference centers, event agencies and local marketing organizations.



About the PCMA Education Foundation

The role of the Education Foundation of the Professional Convention Management Association (PCMA) is to support the mission of PCMA through fundraising and grant giving focused on scholarships, education and research that will advance the business events industry.



About the European Association of Event Centres (EVVC)

The EVVC represents about 750 event centres, congress locations, arenas and special event locations in Germany, Austria and Switzerland and other European countries, including small, traditional town halls as well as multi-functional arenas with up to 50,000 seats as “event-temples” of modern times. About 70 supplier companies from the event industry currently support the association and its members as partners of the EVVC.



About the Fraunhofer Institute for Industrial Engineering IAO

Fraunhofer Institute for Industrial Engineering IAO helps companies and institutions introduce new business models and efficient processes to make their businesses more successful. With their in-depth knowledge of organisational structures and technologies, they provide the skills needed to put applied research into practice. They participate in international networks, investigating and shaping the frontline themes that are most relevant to the future of Germany as a business location. Their goal is to systematically optimise the ways in which people, organisations and technology interact.





Contact:

JenniferMcNeil@clareville.com









