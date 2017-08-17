trending Sponsored Content

Shows & Events

New Products

Shows & Events

Company News

Company News

Company News

People

New Products

submit your news email newsletter

People, Venues & Destinations

VISIT Lake Geneva Welcomes Ed Svitak as President and CEO

Tweet 8/17/2017

VISIT Lake Geneva, the official Chamber of Commerce and destination marketing organization for the Lake Geneva, Wisconsin area, along with its board of directors, welcomes Ed Svitak back to the destination as the new President and CEO of the organization. The announcement comes after an extensive search over the past three months.



Ed brings more than 30 years of experience directing sales and marketing efforts at hotels and destinations ranging in size from 100 to 1,046 rooms in Illinois, California and Wisconsin. From 2010 to 2013, Ed was responsible for sales, public relations/marketing and revenue generation for the Grand Geneva Resort & Spa. His positive experience with the area and business community during this time was a driving factor in the decision to pursue this position. Ed’s most recent roles include leading sales and marketing for Hyatt Regency in Schaumburg, Illinois and the Hilton in Pasadena, California.



As President and CEO of VISIT Lake Geneva, Ed will be responsible for leading the growth of the development of the area by increasing visits from tourists and business travelers. He will also serve as the hospitality industry’s liaison to the business and local community, while growing the impact of tourism on the Lake Geneva area.



"I’m looking forward to returning to the Lake Geneva area to take the helm of such a prestigious organization and continue the VISIT Lake Geneva momentum of my predecessors,” said Ed Svitak. “Lake Geneva is the best four season resort destination in the Midwest with a potential feeder population of more than 12 million people within a two hour drive. Getting the word out and increasing hotel, retail, restaurant and attraction revenues is our main mission.”



“Ed is well-respected within the industry,” said David Lindelow, VISIT Lake Geneva Board Chairman. “We are lucky to have him and I am confident that he will serve as a strong advocate for tourism, while also working to build relationships and partnerships within the community.”



Ed has been recognized for his work with numerous awards, including the Director of Sales Award by Aimbridge Hospitality (2016); Director of Sales of the Year (2011) by Marcus Hotels; Hall of Fame Award Palm Springs Tourism (2004); and the Sales Person of the Year Palms Springs Desert Resorts CVB (2001). He holds a bachelor of science in marketing, with an emphasis on hotel and restaurant management, from Northern Arizona University. A native of Riverside Illinois, Ed and his wife Doreen have three adult children who all reside in California.





About Lake Geneva

Situated on the shores of Geneva Lake in southeast Wisconsin, the Lake Geneva area is a four-season recreation, resort and meeting destination easily accessed from Chicago and Milwaukee. Steeped in rich history, the area is known for its beautiful estates built by Chicago notables after the Great Chicago Fire. Many of these early mansions, and newer modern homes, can be viewed by walking along the areas one-of-a-kind, 21-mile Geneva Lake Shore Path. Those who escape to the Lake Geneva area find pristine surroundings in every season and a wealth of leisure activities including three season golfing, on the water options, spas, boutique shopping, events and entertainment. From luxury resorts to quaint bed and breakfasts and plenty of dining choices, there are options to fit the needs of every type of visitor. Plan your visit by calling (800) 345-1020, visiting





About VISIT Lake Geneva

The official Chamber of Commerce and destination marketing organization for the Lake Geneva area, VISIT Lake Geneva promotes the economic development of the area by increasing visits from tourists and business travelers, which generates overnight lodging and increases customer traffic for restaurants, retail, attractions and events. VISIT Lake Geneva provides meeting and event support and increases the visibility of the area via VISITLakeGeneva.com and the Official Lake Geneva Visitors Magazine. A non-profit, VISIT Lake Geneva is funded through a combination of room tax, partnership dues, grants, sponsorship and advertising co-ops.





Contact:

julie@communicationworks.biz









VISIT Lake Geneva, the official Chamber of Commerce and destination marketing organization for the Lake Geneva, Wisconsin area, along with its board of directors, welcomes Ed Svitak back to the destination as the new President and CEO of the organization. The announcement comes after an extensive search over the past three months.Ed brings more than 30 years of experience directing sales and marketing efforts at hotels and destinations ranging in size from 100 to 1,046 rooms in Illinois, California and Wisconsin. From 2010 to 2013, Ed was responsible for sales, public relations/marketing and revenue generation for the Grand Geneva Resort & Spa. His positive experience with the area and business community during this time was a driving factor in the decision to pursue this position. Ed’s most recent roles include leading sales and marketing for Hyatt Regency in Schaumburg, Illinois and the Hilton in Pasadena, California.As President and CEO of VISIT Lake Geneva, Ed will be responsible for leading the growth of the development of the area by increasing visits from tourists and business travelers. He will also serve as the hospitality industry’s liaison to the business and local community, while growing the impact of tourism on the Lake Geneva area."I’m looking forward to returning to the Lake Geneva area to take the helm of such a prestigious organization and continue the VISIT Lake Geneva momentum of my predecessors,” said Ed Svitak. “Lake Geneva is the best four season resort destination in the Midwest with a potential feeder population of more than 12 million people within a two hour drive. Getting the word out and increasing hotel, retail, restaurant and attraction revenues is our main mission.”“Ed is well-respected within the industry,” said David Lindelow, VISIT Lake Geneva Board Chairman. “We are lucky to have him and I am confident that he will serve as a strong advocate for tourism, while also working to build relationships and partnerships within the community.”Ed has been recognized for his work with numerous awards, including the Director of Sales Award by Aimbridge Hospitality (2016); Director of Sales of the Year (2011) by Marcus Hotels; Hall of Fame Award Palm Springs Tourism (2004); and the Sales Person of the Year Palms Springs Desert Resorts CVB (2001). He holds a bachelor of science in marketing, with an emphasis on hotel and restaurant management, from Northern Arizona University. A native of Riverside Illinois, Ed and his wife Doreen have three adult children who all reside in California.About Lake GenevaSituated on the shores of Geneva Lake in southeast Wisconsin, the Lake Geneva area is a four-season recreation, resort and meeting destination easily accessed from Chicago and Milwaukee. Steeped in rich history, the area is known for its beautiful estates built by Chicago notables after the Great Chicago Fire. Many of these early mansions, and newer modern homes, can be viewed by walking along the areas one-of-a-kind, 21-mile Geneva Lake Shore Path. Those who escape to the Lake Geneva area find pristine surroundings in every season and a wealth of leisure activities including three season golfing, on the water options, spas, boutique shopping, events and entertainment. From luxury resorts to quaint bed and breakfasts and plenty of dining choices, there are options to fit the needs of every type of visitor. Plan your visit by calling (800) 345-1020, visiting www.VisitLakeGeneva.com or by downloading the VISIT Lake Geneva app.About VISIT Lake GenevaThe official Chamber of Commerce and destination marketing organization for the Lake Geneva area, VISIT Lake Geneva promotes the economic development of the area by increasing visits from tourists and business travelers, which generates overnight lodging and increases customer traffic for restaurants, retail, attractions and events. VISIT Lake Geneva provides meeting and event support and increases the visibility of the area via VISITLakeGeneva.com and the Official Lake Geneva Visitors Magazine. A non-profit, VISIT Lake Geneva is funded through a combination of room tax, partnership dues, grants, sponsorship and advertising co-ops. Tweet



