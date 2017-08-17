|
|
|
|
|
Company News
SMG Launches its Newest k’nekt Training Classes Designed for Convention and Visitors Bureaus/DMOs
8/17/2017
SMG announced this week that it launched it’s first ever training class designed for Convention and Visitors Bureaus/DMOs. The content for this inaugural class was developed through interviews with heads of various Bureaus and DMOs. Their observations were integrated into our materials. “This class is evidence of the collaborative partnership SMG enjoys with its bureaus and DMOs. It exemplifies SMG’s vision for collaboration. Learning from and with each other, will increase the effectiveness of everyone involved and help us all to achieve our shared objectives.” said Maureen Ginty, EVP, SMG.
The initial class was attended by members of the Irving, Texas Convention and Visitors Bureau and Ontario, California Convention and Visitors Bureau. Lori Fojtasek, VP of Sales and Service, Irving, Texas Convention and Visitors Bureau had this to say about the class, “My team has been so complimentary of the entire training. It is always great to hear from a seasoned staff, that they learned so much and they plan to use what they have learned.” Jennifer Mendoza, Manager, Convention Sales, Greater Ontario Convention and Visitors Bureau offered, “the SMG k’nekt CVB Sales Professional Skills Training was by far the most comprehensive and focused training I’ve attended.” The response to this initial class has been overwhelmingly positive, all of us with the SMG k’nekt team look forward to making it available to all of our CVB/DMO partners,” stated Ginty.
About SMG
Celebrating its 40th anniversary and founded in 1977, SMG provides management services to more than 230 public assembly facilities including convention and exhibition centers, arenas, stadiums, theaters, performing arts centers, amphitheaters, equestrian facilities, science centers and a variety of other venues. With facilities across the globe, SMG manages more than 15 million square feet of exhibition space and more than 1.5 million sports and entertainment seats. As the recognized global industry leader, SMG provides venue management, sales, marketing, event booking and programming; construction and design consulting; and pre-opening services for such landmark facilities as McCormick Place & Soldier Field in Chicago, Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, Houston’s NRG Park and the MercedesBenz Superdome in New Orleans. SMG also offers food and beverage operations through its concessions and catering companies, currently serving more than 140 accounts worldwide. For more information visit www.smgworld.com.
Contact:
mginty@smgworld.com
|
