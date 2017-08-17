trending Sponsored Content

Shows & Events

New Products

Shows & Events

Company News

Company News

Company News

People

New Products

submit your news email newsletter

New Products

Ellumiglow Introduces New Electroluminescent Wire System

Tweet 8/17/2017

Ellumiglow has recently introduced a new form of thinly illuminated wire which aims to replace a current technology.



Electroluminescent Wire (or EL Wire for short) has become a popular thin illuminated cable since the early 2000s. With the insurgence of Electronic music and popular acts like Daft Punk and MIA using the technology, EL took off as the sole evenly illuminated cable of the new century. However it reached its ceiling about a decade later as the technology had numerous disadvantages which caused issues among industry professionals. This also delayed the wide adoption of the product to date. Laser Wire™ cable is the next generation of EL Wire and already on path to change the perception of thinly illuminated lighting devices.



To appreciate the advantages of Laser Wire™ systems, it helps to take a step back and understand where EL Wire struggled. The relative brightness threshold for Electroluminescent devices was always a problem for multiple industries from the start. While EL looks great at night, many applications in retail, stage performances, video or film production, safety, wayfinding and more did not allow for the product to be seen for most lighting conditions.



While new brighter phosphors were introduced in the marketplace in the mid-2000s, EL products were not able to increase the brightness past ~300cd/m.



The second main disadvantage of EL Wire is the actual composition of the wire. Because it relies on a copper core wire to deliver the voltage and frequency evenly across the wire, this composition sacrifices mobility. Because EL wire requires a single core wire, the wire holds a memory and has some rigidity to it, making it fine for signage and permanent applications, but not suitable for wearables or safety.



The third major disadvantage of EL Wire revolves around reliability. Because there are a number of factors that account for the success of the product; operating and storage conditions, delicate balance of voltage and frequency, minimal UV exposure, minimal bending or flexing, secure connection and properly sealed jacketing all require the right conditions to make EL Wire operate consistently. Assuming all these factors go into play, Electroluminescent devices still have a relatively short lifespan, approximately 4-6k hours. When the wire goes out, the entire line needs to be replaced, whether in a permanent installation or display.



The last major factor why EL has been slow to be adopted among industry professionals is the way EL receives its power. An inverter needs to take DC power and convert to AC along with a usable frequency, typically around 400-1000Hz. This high frequency is generally in our audible range and caused the user to hear the high pitched noise from the inverter location. This was especially detrimental in music performances, museums or retail spaces and easily one of the largest downfalls of EL Wire.



Laser Wire™ systems on the other hand have addressed each of these issues and aims to change the way illuminated cable is seen. Rather than light coming from a heavy voltage or high frequency, Laser Wire™ cable gets its glow from a specialized laser module that is installed on either end of the wire, and shines light down a tube, similar to an optical fiber. The main difference is the tube is bouncing light back and forth at the nano-particle level, and has a far better light efficacy compared to fiber optic lamps. The high brightness of Laser Wire™ is able to be seen in numerous lighting conditions, most importantly in trade show environments and retail spaces. Compared to EL, the brightness of Laser Wire™ is 4-10 times brighter, all while measuring under a millimeter in diameter. Because there is no metal core wire, Laser Wire™ cable is extremely flexible, more similar to a wet spaghetti noodle than a wire. This makes it ideal for wearables, stage performances, safety and outdoor gear. Because no phosphor is used which can degrade like EL, the actual wire can last almost indefinitely. If the laser module happens to go out after a period of time, the entire line does not need to be replaced. Simply disconnect the module and replace with a new one. This is especially useful if changing colors of the display or wire was useful for holidays, or other reasons. Thanks to some new age circuitry, the design of the Laser Wire™ system operates completely silently, thus making it suitable for nearly any industry.



For more information on Laser Wire™ systems or how to use Laser Wire™ cable for your next project, please contact info@ellumiglow.com or visit





Contact:

info@ellumiglow.com









Ellumiglow has recently introduced a new form of thinly illuminated wire which aims to replace a current technology.Electroluminescent Wire (or EL Wire for short) has become a popular thin illuminated cable since the early 2000s. With the insurgence of Electronic music and popular acts like Daft Punk and MIA using the technology, EL took off as the sole evenly illuminated cable of the new century. However it reached its ceiling about a decade later as the technology had numerous disadvantages which caused issues among industry professionals. This also delayed the wide adoption of the product to date. Laser Wire™ cable is the next generation of EL Wire and already on path to change the perception of thinly illuminated lighting devices.To appreciate the advantages of Laser Wire™ systems, it helps to take a step back and understand where EL Wire struggled. The relative brightness threshold for Electroluminescent devices was always a problem for multiple industries from the start. While EL looks great at night, many applications in retail, stage performances, video or film production, safety, wayfinding and more did not allow for the product to be seen for most lighting conditions.While new brighter phosphors were introduced in the marketplace in the mid-2000s, EL products were not able to increase the brightness past ~300cd/m.The second main disadvantage of EL Wire is the actual composition of the wire. Because it relies on a copper core wire to deliver the voltage and frequency evenly across the wire, this composition sacrifices mobility. Because EL wire requires a single core wire, the wire holds a memory and has some rigidity to it, making it fine for signage and permanent applications, but not suitable for wearables or safety.The third major disadvantage of EL Wire revolves around reliability. Because there are a number of factors that account for the success of the product; operating and storage conditions, delicate balance of voltage and frequency, minimal UV exposure, minimal bending or flexing, secure connection and properly sealed jacketing all require the right conditions to make EL Wire operate consistently. Assuming all these factors go into play, Electroluminescent devices still have a relatively short lifespan, approximately 4-6k hours. When the wire goes out, the entire line needs to be replaced, whether in a permanent installation or display.The last major factor why EL has been slow to be adopted among industry professionals is the way EL receives its power. An inverter needs to take DC power and convert to AC along with a usable frequency, typically around 400-1000Hz. This high frequency is generally in our audible range and caused the user to hear the high pitched noise from the inverter location. This was especially detrimental in music performances, museums or retail spaces and easily one of the largest downfalls of EL Wire.Laser Wire™ systems on the other hand have addressed each of these issues and aims to change the way illuminated cable is seen. Rather than light coming from a heavy voltage or high frequency, Laser Wire™ cable gets its glow from a specialized laser module that is installed on either end of the wire, and shines light down a tube, similar to an optical fiber. The main difference is the tube is bouncing light back and forth at the nano-particle level, and has a far better light efficacy compared to fiber optic lamps. The high brightness of Laser Wire™ is able to be seen in numerous lighting conditions, most importantly in trade show environments and retail spaces. Compared to EL, the brightness of Laser Wire™ is 4-10 times brighter, all while measuring under a millimeter in diameter. Because there is no metal core wire, Laser Wire™ cable is extremely flexible, more similar to a wet spaghetti noodle than a wire. This makes it ideal for wearables, stage performances, safety and outdoor gear. Because no phosphor is used which can degrade like EL, the actual wire can last almost indefinitely. If the laser module happens to go out after a period of time, the entire line does not need to be replaced. Simply disconnect the module and replace with a new one. This is especially useful if changing colors of the display or wire was useful for holidays, or other reasons. Thanks to some new age circuitry, the design of the Laser Wire™ system operates completely silently, thus making it suitable for nearly any industry.For more information on Laser Wire™ systems or how to use Laser Wire™ cable for your next project, please contact info@ellumiglow.com or visit www.ellumiglow.com/laser-wire Tweet



