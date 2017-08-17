|
Associations/Press, People
Live Marketing's Anne Trompeter Named to HCEA Board of Directors
8/17/2017
Anne Trompeter, Principal and Executive Creative Strategist at Live Marketing, has been named to the Board of Directors of the Healthcare Convention and Exhibitor’s Association (HCEA) for a two-year term. Amy Lotz, HCEA Executive Director, says, “Anne brings over 20 years of convention marketing expertise. We’re excited to collaborate with her in developing unique engagement strategies that will continue to advance HCEA’s mission.”
Trompeter will work with HCEA leadership and its other directors to improve the effectiveness and promote the value of all conventions, meetings and exhibitions for the healthcare industry. “HCEA is the premier organization for the healthcare convention and exhibits industry. I look forward to increasing awareness about the numerous benefits the association provides, and finding additional strategies to attract new members,” says Trompeter.
Under Trompeter’s leadership, Live Marketing has been a strong supporter of HCEA. Live Marketing’s contributions to the association’s recent annual meeting, HCEAConnect 2017, included the sponsorship and creation of an interactive networking lounge called “The Backyard.” Live Marketing converted 1,200 square feet in the exhibition hall into a backyard, complete with picnic tables, artificial turf and games. Attendees posted their responses to provocative exhibiting questions on several Plywood cutouts of large trees – sparking ongoing conversation and dialogue over the course of the conference.
Live Marketing team members also shared their expertise in two presentations. Trompeter’s educational session “Connect to the Leader in You—It’s Easier (and More Fun) Than You Thought!” gave attendees tips for recognizing and developing their leadership skills. “(Un)conventional Marketing: Discovering New Creative Strategies to Inspire Your Program,” presented by Dan Cox, Creative Director and Liz Nacron, Executive Vice President of Creative and Production, and Executive Producer, focused on emerging marketing trends and how they apply to healthcare marketing.
About Live Marketing
As a creative agency, Live Marketing works with brands to connect with their audiences through engaging stories, and inspiring face-to-face experiences. From trade shows, meetings, corporate summits, and events of all sizes, Live Marketing gets you more engaged contacts, broader awareness, and better business results. Looking to create a memorable and meaningful experience for your brand? It’s your story. Let’s tell it. Learn more at www.livemarketing.com.
Contact:
atrompeter@livemarketing.com
|