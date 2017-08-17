WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
CentricIQ Launches People-based Marketing Platform CentricIQ LINK
8/17/2017
CentricIQ, a leading marketing intelligence and performance agency, yesterday launched CentricIQ LINK, a people-based marketing platform designed to help their clients GET PERSONAL.

CentricIQ LINK is a proprietary solution that delivers people-based marketing to help drive customer acquisition and brand loyalty. It brings together data and intelligence to create unique customer journeys across all offline and online channels.

"Organizations need to deliver better results from their campaigns and need to do it under a short timeframe," says Gabriel Constantin, CEO & president, CentricIQ. "We invested our time and resources for 18 months to bring our clients a fully-integrated, people-based platform that can get client campaigns ready in 30 days."

The CentricIQ LINK brings clients three key advantages:
  • Data & Intelligence: Delivers an environment with the ability to integrate multiple data sources to develop the intelligence to target and classify prospects and customers in an online and offline world
  • Journey: Decisioning engine enables the orchestration of personalized unique customer journeys that are always-on and always listening for optimal engagement
  • Optimization: Ability to continuously optimize the engagement and summarize the trackable results in a way that justifies or attributes engagements by campaigns and media spend.
CentricIQ LINK is a fully outsourced model for customers so they don't have to learn or manage another platform and it means they can focus on getting results and driving additional engagement. The platform uses leading cloud and data management technologies that have been integrated to provide a seamless and robust environment to support current campaigns and evolve to manage future campaigns.


About CentricIQ
With more than 15 years of experience, CentricIQ is an industry leading marketing intelligence and performance agency with a track record of delivering exceptional results to mid- and large companies around the globe. For more information, please visit www.centriciq.com.


Contact:
aliya@ajtcommunications.com






© Exhibitor Media Group | The Leader in Trade Show and Corporate Event Marketing Education 310 South Broadway, Suite 101, Rochester, MN 55904 | (507) 289-6556 | Need Help? Ask Scott