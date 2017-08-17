|
|
|
|
|
New Products
CentricIQ Launches People-based Marketing Platform CentricIQ LINK
8/17/2017
CentricIQ, a leading marketing intelligence and performance agency, yesterday launched CentricIQ LINK, a people-based marketing platform designed to help their clients GET PERSONAL.
CentricIQ LINK is a proprietary solution that delivers people-based marketing to help drive customer acquisition and brand loyalty. It brings together data and intelligence to create unique customer journeys across all offline and online channels.
"Organizations need to deliver better results from their campaigns and need to do it under a short timeframe," says Gabriel Constantin, CEO & president, CentricIQ. "We invested our time and resources for 18 months to bring our clients a fully-integrated, people-based platform that can get client campaigns ready in 30 days."
The CentricIQ LINK brings clients three key advantages:
About CentricIQ
With more than 15 years of experience, CentricIQ is an industry leading marketing intelligence and performance agency with a track record of delivering exceptional results to mid- and large companies around the globe. For more information, please visit www.centriciq.com.
Contact:
aliya@ajtcommunications.com
|
|
|
|