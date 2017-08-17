|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Access and CTSM: Sponsorship as a Critical Component of Exhibit Marketing Shows & Events
95% of Exhibition Space at Texcare Asia Booked New Products
JOAN Digital Meeting Room System Now Available in UK and Ireland Shows & Events
Informa Exhibitions to Enhance Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show in 2017 and Beyond Company News
SAVOR...Selected as Food And Beverage Provider at the Federal Way Performing Arts and Event Center Company News
Hamilton Exhibits Celebrates 70th Anniversary Company News
Porter24 Enters the Convention, Conference and Event Space with Digital Touchscreen Solutions People
Live Marketing Expands Team, Capabilities and Locations New Products
CIM-Tech Releases Router-CIM 2018 Enabling Design Software Portability, Compatibility and Multi-level Pocketing for CNC Machines
submit your news
email newsletter
|
New Products
SocialLadder Teams Up With Eventbrite to Offer First-of-Its-Kind Ambassador Program Extension to Leading Events Platform
8/17/2017
SocialLadder, the leading peer-to-peer marketing technology and world's largest live events-focused brand ambassador network, today announced that its technology is available as an extension to Eventbrite, the world's largest event technology and ticketing platform, to integrate the company's online ticketing technology with its comprehensive brand ambassador management system.
"Our partnership with Eventbrite means that the world's largest ecosystem of event organizers can now discover new fans and seamlessly access the power of word-of-mouth marketing to increase tickets sales and drive buzz," said Raavi Iqbal, CEO and co-founder of SocialLadder.
This is the first on-platform extension for an ambassador marketing program to be built on Eventbrite's third-party API. The integration allows event organizers to activate peer-to-peer marketing in one click by giving them direct access to SocialLadder's network of on-demand ambassadors, and enabling attendees to secure tickets where they hear about most events: their friends.
"Eventbrite is focused on helping event organizers sell more tickets, and making the process of buying tickets as easy as possible, regardless of where people discover those events," said Scott Van Brunt, Head of Partnerships at Eventbrite. "Events are inherently social, and the integration with SocialLadder helps event creators sell out their shows by tapping into the networks of the most influential fans through the power of ambassador programs."
Direct integration streamlines a traditionally complicated process. Previously, organizers would have to manually track affiliate links or risk losing profits by releasing paper tickets to promoters to sell on the streets. Event organizers can now access qualified ambassadors from SocialLadder's network, and/or build an event-specific ambassador team consisting of its most devoted fans and track the progress in real-time with SocialLadder's technology. Fans then compete -- using the SocialLadder app -- to earn rewards like VIP upgrades, backstage passes and more by promoting and selling tickets for events.
SocialLadder was founded four years ago to make professional ambassador teams accessible to organizers of events of all types and sizes, and sold millions of dollars of tickets in 2016 for thousands of the world's most popular events.
"Event fans win with this partnership too - as more organizers turn to SocialLadder, we continue to be the best destination for fans everywhere to get rewarded for promoting the events that they're actually passionate about," said Alana Bly, Co-founder of SocialLadder. This partnership is yet another step in SocialLadder's push to get more fans to more events and has the potential to connect SocialLadder's existing ambassador team with over 2 million live events around the world. In a generation of consumers who tend to ignore and scroll past banner advertisements, peer-to-peer marketing offers reliability and authenticity to the consumer and helps events stand out from the crowd.
About SocialLadder
SocialLadder is a mobile peer-to-peer marketing platform that works with many of the world's most prominent events to organically discover key influencers (network is 150,000+ and growing) while incentivizing them to promote and directly sell tickets to their friends. The platform uses a sophisticated system of rewards and challenges to make it easy to manage and create brand ambassador teams. SocialLadder is a U.S. based startup backed by top investors from companies such as Facebook and Yahoo. Learn more at www.socialladderapp.com.
Contact:
172450@email4pr.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|