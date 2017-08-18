|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
New Technology Streamlines Making Great First Impressions Company News
Porter24 Enters the Convention, Conference and Event Space with Digital Touchscreen Solutions Company News
Hamilton Exhibits Celebrates 70th Anniversary People
Live Marketing Expands Team, Capabilities and Locations EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine's Fifth Annual Portable/Modular Awards Accepting Entries People
IAEE Names Skip Cox as 2017 Legend of the Industry Company News
The Expo Group Digs In with APWA Snow Show Company News
The Trade Group Adds New High-Tech Tools to Amp Up its Printing and Fabric Finishing Game Company News
Baker Creative Recognized by the Public Relations Society of America with Prism Award
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Awards, EXHIBITOR News
Expo 2017 People’s Choice Voting Now Open
8/18/2017
Voting is now open for the People’s Choice category in EXHIBITOR Magazine’s Expo 2017 Awards. Visit www.ExhibitorOnline.com/Expo2017 to view this year’s pavilion entries and to cast your vote for your favorite.
Honoring design excellence at the world’s fair in Astana, Kazakhstan, the Expo 2017 Awards are open to pavilions, presentations, and pavilion elements appearing at the fair. Featuring inventive materials, unique concepts, and one-off creations, Expo 2017 offers endless inspiration for exhibition and event professionals the world over. In conjunction with each iteration, EXHIBITOR magazine hosts an awards program to honor the best pavilions the world's fair has to offer.
Every day between August 18, 2017, and noon (CST) on August 31, 2017, site visitors can vote for their favorite pavilions. (You may cast one vote per visit during the voting period.) The pavilion with the greatest number of votes will be named the winner of the People’s Choice category in our Expo 2017 Awards competition and honored with a trophy.
Vote now at: www.ExhibitorOnline.com/Expo2017
For more information about the competition go to www.ExhibitorOnline.com/awards/expo or contact Linda Armstrong, awards manager, at larmstrong@exhibitormagazine.com.
About Exhibitor Media Group
The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the training conference for trade show and corporate event professionals; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com.
EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.
Contact:
larmstrong@exhibitormagazine.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|