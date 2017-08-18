trending Sponsored Content

Awards, EXHIBITOR News

Expo 2017 People’s Choice Voting Now Open

Tweet 8/18/2017

Voting is now open for the People’s Choice category in EXHIBITOR Magazine’s Expo 2017 Awards. Visit



Honoring design excellence at the world’s fair in Astana, Kazakhstan, the



Every day between August 18, 2017, and noon (CST) on August 31, 2017, site visitors can vote for their favorite pavilions. (You may cast one vote per visit during the voting period.) The pavilion with the greatest number of votes will be named the winner of the People’s Choice category in our Expo 2017 Awards competition and honored with a trophy.



Vote now at: www.ExhibitorOnline.com/Expo2017



For more information about the competition go to





About Exhibitor Media Group

The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the training conference for trade show and corporate event professionals; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at



EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.





Contact:

larmstrong@exhibitormagazine.com









