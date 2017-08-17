|
|
|
|
|
People
Toby Purdy Named Chief Sales Officer for The Expo Group
8/17/2017
The Expo Group announced today Toby Purdy has joined the company as Chief Sales Officer.
“Growth at The Expo Group is a constant. We are accelerating at a fast pace as the market moves to overcome the status quo and understands we can solve their challenges with compelling experiences and investment in growing client revenues,” says The Expo Group President and Chief Operating Officer Randy Pekowski. “Toby is the right leader for our growth and customer strategies. I am excited about what we will achieve together in the years to come.”
Purdy’s experience ranges across family-owned firms and Fortune 100 companies. He brings a mix of expertise in trade shows and events, including a significant tenure at Freeman, along with proven leadership performance at brands such as Frito-Lay, Greyhound Bus Line and Borden Dairy.
“I am excited to join such a dynamic and well-respected organization that has been built on values and people for over 25 years,” Purdy says. “Corporate brands and associations face new challenges in the competitive landscape, and I have an unwavering commitment to the customer journey and ensuring we steward their brands through all aspects of our business.”
Purdy will office from The Expo Group headquarters and can be reached at 972.580.9000. Learn more about how The Expo Group is investing in innovation to drive revenue and meet the rest of the company’s leadership at theexpogroup.com.
About The Expo Group
The Expo Group is a trusted exposition, exhibits and events partner that invests in clients to help them grow attendee, sponsorship and exhibits revenue by creating compelling experiences from ideas to design to execution to results. The company has headquarters near Dallas with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Orlando, Las Vegas, Chicago, Austin/San Antonio and Washington D.C. Learn more at www.theexpogroup.com.
Contact:
ddoody@theexpogroup.com
More information about The Expo Group...
|
|
|
