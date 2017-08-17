|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Measuring Success in Today's Trade Show Environment Company News
Porter24 Enters the Convention, Conference and Event Space with Digital Touchscreen Solutions Company News
Hamilton Exhibits Celebrates 70th Anniversary People
Live Marketing Expands Team, Capabilities and Locations EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine's Fifth Annual Portable/Modular Awards Accepting Entries People
IAEE Names Skip Cox as 2017 Legend of the Industry Company News
The Expo Group Digs In with APWA Snow Show Company News
The Trade Group Adds New High-Tech Tools to Amp Up its Printing and Fabric Finishing Game Company News
Baker Creative Recognized by the Public Relations Society of America with Prism Award
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Company News, Shows & Events
EVOLIO Marketing's Joe Federbush to Present Educational Sessions at EXHIBITORFastTrak Chicago
8/17/2017
EVOLIO Marketing, an agency dedicated to helping marketers create the best brand experiences, announced today that Joe Federbush, president, will present three educational sessions focusing on event marketing measurement at the summer Chicago EXHIBITORFastTrak.
How to Measure the Value of Trade Show Participation - Part I: Basic Concepts
August 23, 9 - 10:30 a.m.
Justify and grow your trade show marketing. This CTSM required session provides basic building blocks for measuring the value of trade show marketing. Topics include:
How to Measure the Value of Trade Show Participation - Part II: Practical Application
August 23, 10:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
Apply what you learned in the basic trade show value measurement concepts session to your own program. Pre-requisite: How to Measure the Value of Trade Show Participation - Part I: Basic Concepts. Through examples, case studies and worksheets, you will learn to:
You Know What to Measure - But How Do You Actually Measure It?
August 24, 10:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
Regardless of booth size and investment level, measurement has become an integral part of many companies' event marketing endeavors. This interactive, introductory-level session is designed for exhibit managers at all levels who want to learn step-by-step how to:
About EXHIBITORFastTrak
EXHIBITOR Magazine’s EXHIBITORFastTrak features university-affiliated sessions that can lead to Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) professional certification. The CTSM designation is awarded by EXHIBITOR in affiliation with Northern Illinois University Outreach and reflects adherence to the highest educational standards of trade show and event marketing. For more information go to www.ExhibitorFastTrak.com.
About EVOLIO Marketing
EVOLIO Marketing helps brand marketers deliver the best results for their event marketing experiences and activities. We do not build exhibits. We do not produce events. But, we have friends who do. Instead, we develop effective strategies, conduct measurement with actionable results, and provide superior training and staffing so you can deliver the best event experience. It’s all just part of our event marketing portfolio at EVOLIO. EVOLIO’s distinctive process is specifically designed for companies of all sizes and budgets. EVOLIO helps answer your toughest question: How do I successfully align our events to our business strategy and make sure they deliver effective results? For more information go to www.EVOLIOmarketing.com.
EVOLIO Marketing and the EVOLIO Marketing logo are trademarks of EVOLIO Marketing in the United States and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.
Contact:
marilyn@kronercommunications.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|