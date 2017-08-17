trending Sponsored Content

Company News

Company News

People

EXHIBITOR News

People

Company News

Company News

Company News

submit your news email newsletter

Company News, Shows & Events

EVOLIO Marketing's Joe Federbush to Present Educational Sessions at EXHIBITORFastTrak Chicago

Tweet 8/17/2017

EVOLIO Marketing, an agency dedicated to helping marketers create the best brand experiences, announced today that Joe Federbush, president, will present three educational sessions focusing on event marketing measurement at the summer Chicago EXHIBITORFastTrak.



How to Measure the Value of Trade Show Participation - Part I: Basic Concepts

August 23, 9 - 10:30 a.m.

Justify and grow your trade show marketing. This CTSM required session provides basic building blocks for measuring the value of trade show marketing. Topics include: How to ensure that your event investments pay off

Identifying the four sources of value from event marketing

Estimating value for each component of event payback

Establishing a payback ratio as an index of trade show value

Basic organizing and presentation of results to management Session includes examples, case studies and worksheets to help you put this knowledge to work and allow you to focus on your program strengths and weaknesses and likely opportunities for ROI improvement.



How to Measure the Value of Trade Show Participation - Part II: Practical Application

August 23, 10:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Apply what you learned in the basic trade show value measurement concepts session to your own program. Pre-requisite: How to Measure the Value of Trade Show Participation - Part I: Basic Concepts. Through examples, case studies and worksheets, you will learn to: Assess your program’s strengths and weaknesses

Work with the four elements of value

Estimate appropriate event budgets, staff and exhibit sizes

Select and invest wisely in your show schedule

Apply other types of measurement to compliment ROI

Assign key performance indicators

Deploy and apply customer and visitor research

Report event performance to senior management This session provides for individual guidance in working with measuring and reporting your own event scenarios and results. This session includes a pre- and in-class assessment of your program strengths and weaknesses—and identification of likely opportunities for ROI and performance improvement.



You Know What to Measure - But How Do You Actually Measure It?

August 24, 10:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Regardless of booth size and investment level, measurement has become an integral part of many companies' event marketing endeavors. This interactive, introductory-level session is designed for exhibit managers at all levels who want to learn step-by-step how to: Develop measurable objectives

Determine the best research methodology

Keep timeliness and simplicity of measurement in mind

Understand sample size and response rates

Develop objective-based survey questions

Utilize RFID, video, free tools, calculators and social media

Analyze and present results

Make sound decisions based on research Registration is available at





About EXHIBITORFastTrak

EXHIBITOR Magazine’s EXHIBITORFastTrak features university-affiliated sessions that can lead to Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) professional certification. The CTSM designation is awarded by EXHIBITOR in affiliation with Northern Illinois University Outreach and reflects adherence to the highest educational standards of trade show and event marketing. For more information go to



About EVOLIO Marketing

EVOLIO Marketing helps brand marketers deliver the best results for their event marketing experiences and activities. We do not build exhibits. We do not produce events. But, we have friends who do. Instead, we develop effective strategies, conduct measurement with actionable results, and provide superior training and staffing so you can deliver the best event experience. It’s all just part of our event marketing portfolio at EVOLIO. EVOLIO’s distinctive process is specifically designed for companies of all sizes and budgets. EVOLIO helps answer your toughest question: How do I successfully align our events to our business strategy and make sure they deliver effective results? For more information go to



EVOLIO Marketing and the EVOLIO Marketing logo are trademarks of EVOLIO Marketing in the United States and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.





Contact:

marilyn@kronercommunications.com









EVOLIO Marketing, an agency dedicated to helping marketers create the best brand experiences, announced today that Joe Federbush, president, will present three educational sessions focusing on event marketing measurement at the summer Chicago EXHIBITORFastTrak.August 23, 9 - 10:30 a.m.Justify and grow your trade show marketing. This CTSM required session provides basic building blocks for measuring the value of trade show marketing. Topics include:Session includes examples, case studies and worksheets to help you put this knowledge to work and allow you to focus on your program strengths and weaknesses and likely opportunities for ROI improvement.August 23, 10:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.Apply what you learned in the basic trade show value measurement concepts session to your own program. Pre-requisite: How to Measure the Value of Trade Show Participation - Part I: Basic Concepts. Through examples, case studies and worksheets, you will learn to:This session provides for individual guidance in working with measuring and reporting your own event scenarios and results. This session includes a pre- and in-class assessment of your program strengths and weaknesses—and identification of likely opportunities for ROI and performance improvement.August 24, 10:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.Regardless of booth size and investment level, measurement has become an integral part of many companies' event marketing endeavors. This interactive, introductory-level session is designed for exhibit managers at all levels who want to learn step-by-step how to:Registration is available at www.exhibitoronline.com/fasttrak/registration.asp About EXHIBITORFastTrakEXHIBITOR Magazine’s EXHIBITORfeatures university-affiliated sessions that can lead to Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) professional certification. The CTSM designation is awarded by EXHIBITOR in affiliation with Northern Illinois University Outreach and reflects adherence to the highest educational standards of trade show and event marketing. For more information go to www.ExhibitorFastTrak.com About EVOLIO MarketingEVOLIO Marketing helps brand marketers deliver the best results for their event marketing experiences and activities. We do not build exhibits. We do not produce events. But, we have friends who do. Instead, we develop effective strategies, conduct measurement with actionable results, and provide superior training and staffing so you can deliver the best event experience. It’s all just part of our event marketing portfolio at EVOLIO. EVOLIO’s distinctive process is specifically designed for companies of all sizes and budgets. EVOLIO helps answer your toughest question: How do I successfully align our events to our business strategy and make sure they deliver effective results? For more information go to www.EVOLIOmarketing.com Tweet



