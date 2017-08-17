|
Mimaki USA Wins 2017 SGIA Product of the Year for JFX200-2531 UV-LED Flatbed Printer
8/17/2017
Mimaki USA, a leading manufacturer of wide-format inkjet printers and cutters, was recently honored with the prestigious Product of the Year Award in the Best UV Flatbed + White in $100K-$200K category for the JFX200-2531 UV-LED flatbed printer. The awards were announced by the Specialty Graphic and Imaging Association (SGIA) ahead of its annual convention to be held in New Orleans, where the awards will be presented in a special ceremony on Monday, October 9 at the Golden Image Gallery (La Nouvelle Ballroom).
“We appreciate SGIA’s recognition of the JFX200-2531 printer,” said Ken VanHorn, Vice President, Business Development and Administration, Mimaki USA. “This Mimaki engineered platform is the next generation in a line of industry leading flatbed printers and addresses the need for continuous production when printing to large boards, multiple rigid surfaces, or templated jobs, by delivering exceptional performance only achievable with UV curing technology.”
The Product of the Year Awards compare output from competing devices using a common test file designed by SGIA. The prints are reviewed by a panel of judges, each with a background and expertise in digital printing and imaging. The judges look for color appeal, detail and tonality, and the output is also judged on how closely it matches the test print.
Key features of the JFX200-2531
The JFX200-2531 printer features dual origin points and a user-controllable, twin independent vacuum pump system that enables operators to position up to two 4-foot by 8-foot boards, multiple jigs or smaller pre-cut pieces onto the table for continuous printing. While one section (origin point) is printing, the operator can unload finished prints from the previous section and affix the next board or jig without stopping production. This 10-foot flatbed printer can also accommodate oversized sheets with a total printable area up to 98.4” wide x 122” long and up to 2” thick. Four Mimaki original inksets are available to suit various applications, including LUS-350 inks with 350% elongation for creating thermoformed signage and objects.
About Mimaki USA
Mimaki is an innovator and a pioneer in the development of digital printing and cutting products worldwide. The company has engineered and manufactured a complete line of digital printers and cutters, and offers a total workflow solution for the many applications found in the Sign & Graphics, Textile & Apparel and Industrial Printing markets. In 2014, Mimaki USA celebrated 15 years of serving customers in the Americas. It is an operating entity of Mimaki Engineering of Japan, which celebrated its 40th year in 2015. For more information, visit www.mimakiusa.com.
Contact:
info@mimakiusa.com
