Company News
2020 Exhibits Experiencing Record Growth, Now a Houston Fast 100 Company
8/17/2017
2020 Exhibits is pleased to share the news that it is a finalist for the Houston Business Journal’s 2017 Fast 100 List. Recognizing the Top 100 Houston-based, privately held companies that have demonstrated significant revenue growth in the past two years. All of the companies on the list are headquartered within the Houston metropolitan area and have been doing business for at least five years.
“We are honored to be ranked among the fastest growing companies in Houston,” said Bob Babine, president of 2020 Exhibits. “Making HBJ’s Fast 100 is a testament to our team. Creativity, determination, and passion are at the heart of our talented team’s willingness to champion ideas and innovation, to build global brands through engaging, dynamic and interactive experiences. The cornerstone of our 30+ years of success and continued growth is the solid, long-term client, vendor and partnership relationships built on trust and proven results.”
About 2020 Exhibits
Headquartered in Houston, TX, with offices in Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Las Vegas, Toledo, St. Louis and Salt Lake City, 2020 Exhibits provides total tradeshow and event management, including the design, fabrication and installation of tradeshow exhibits for clients locally, nationally and internationally. With a laser-sharp focus on the delivery of dynamic interactive experiences to build brand engagement, 2020 Exhibits proven expertise in the integration of custom rental exhibits and multi-screen, A/V rich environments helps global brands drive results. The Environments Division's Corporate Interiors and Signage Group delivers crisp and compelling ADA-Compliant and Architectural Signage; Multifamily Creative Sign and Environmental Sign Design; Sign Package Design, Fabrication and Installation Nationwide; Environmental & Wayfinding Signage along with robust Naming & Identity programs.
Since 1987, the company's award-winning team has worked collaboratively with clients to provide optimum exposure and offers the total event package of services and support including interactive technologies; lead capture; corporate events; conference exhibits; event management; audio visual and digital multimedia; in-house production and printing; experiential marketing; event furnishings; graphic and creative design; brand marketing communications; turnkey show logistics; turnkey show management along with warehousing and storage. For more information go to www.2020exhibits.com.
Contact:
linda.piland@2020exhibits.com
More information about 2020 Exhibits...
