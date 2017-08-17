trending Sponsored Content

Orbus Doubles Graphic Capabilities

Tweet 8/17/2017

Orbus Exhibit & Display Group®, one of North America’s leading trade suppliers and manufacturers of display, exhibit and event solutions is pleased to announce it recently doubled its display graphic printing capability. With additions of state-of-the-art printing equipment in its Woodridge, IL and Las Vegas, NV facilities, the company can now print a stunning 26,000 sq. ft. of display graphics per hour.



New equipment added to the company’s arsenal includes a 340 Reggiani Renoir capable of printing 8,000 sq. ft. / hour and EFI’s FabriVu 340, which can print up to 3,000 sq. ft. /hour. These investments allow Orbus to offer increased benefits to dealer partners, such as reduced turn times, superior graphic DPI output and quality, as well as remarkable turn times for large volume orders.



“We are delighted to have partnered with EFI/Reggiani for our latest digital fabric printing solutions,” said Jaime Lynn Herand, Orbus’ Vice President & Director of Group Graphic Operations. “Orbus is confident that the recent additions will allow us to serve our customers faster & continue to enhance the overall quality of our graphics.”



Orbus’ printing process continues to be G7 Master Print Certified, indicating the high-quality, consistent display graphics produced across all of the company’s 15 state-of-the-art dye-sublimated fabric and UV roll-to-roll and flatbed printers and 23+ substrates and materials.



Watch Orbus' Vice President of Graphic Operations review the enhancements at www.youtube.com/watch?v=F6kdN6bw0gs



Orbus is also very pleased to announce its most recent acknowledgment from the Specialty Graphic Imaging Association (SGIA). In response to 10 years of membership, Orbus was awarded with the association’s Continuous Membership Recognition Award. The company is thankful and proud to receive, and values its continued partnership with SGIA.





About Orbus

Orbus Exhibit & Display Group is a market-leading, privately owned group of companies that specialize in the manufacture and trade only supply of portable modular and custom modular exhibit and display products, graphics and solutions. Companies and brands within the group include Orbus365®, SignPro Systems®, Origin® and Nimlok®.



Orbus is a proud member of the ISA, SGIA, ASI, PPAI, UPIC, SAGE and EDPA; the company boasts G7 Master IDEAlliance certification and is registered to ISO 9001:2008 for the highest manufacturing quality standards and ISO 14001:2004 for its environmental management system and “green” efforts.



Orbus' supply and manufacturing facilities reside in Woodridge, IL and Las Vegas, NV. For more information, visit www.orbus.com





Contact:

kaylinj@orbus.com











