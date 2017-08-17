|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
How to Budget for International Trade Shows Company News
Porter24 Enters the Convention, Conference and Event Space with Digital Touchscreen Solutions Company News
Hamilton Exhibits Celebrates 70th Anniversary People
Live Marketing Expands Team, Capabilities and Locations EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine's Fifth Annual Portable/Modular Awards Accepting Entries People
IAEE Names Skip Cox as 2017 Legend of the Industry Company News
The Expo Group Digs In with APWA Snow Show Company News
The Trade Group Adds New High-Tech Tools to Amp Up its Printing and Fabric Finishing Game Company News
Baker Creative Recognized by the Public Relations Society of America with Prism Award
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Company News
Orbus Doubles Graphic Capabilities
8/17/2017
Orbus Exhibit & Display Group®, one of North America’s leading trade suppliers and manufacturers of display, exhibit and event solutions is pleased to announce it recently doubled its display graphic printing capability. With additions of state-of-the-art printing equipment in its Woodridge, IL and Las Vegas, NV facilities, the company can now print a stunning 26,000 sq. ft. of display graphics per hour.
New equipment added to the company’s arsenal includes a 340 Reggiani Renoir capable of printing 8,000 sq. ft. / hour and EFI’s FabriVu 340, which can print up to 3,000 sq. ft. /hour. These investments allow Orbus to offer increased benefits to dealer partners, such as reduced turn times, superior graphic DPI output and quality, as well as remarkable turn times for large volume orders.
“We are delighted to have partnered with EFI/Reggiani for our latest digital fabric printing solutions,” said Jaime Lynn Herand, Orbus’ Vice President & Director of Group Graphic Operations. “Orbus is confident that the recent additions will allow us to serve our customers faster & continue to enhance the overall quality of our graphics.”
Orbus’ printing process continues to be G7 Master Print Certified, indicating the high-quality, consistent display graphics produced across all of the company’s 15 state-of-the-art dye-sublimated fabric and UV roll-to-roll and flatbed printers and 23+ substrates and materials.
Watch Orbus’ Vice President of Graphic Operations review the enhancements at www.youtube.com/watch?v=F6kdN6bw0gs
Orbus is also very pleased to announce its most recent acknowledgment from the Specialty Graphic Imaging Association (SGIA). In response to 10 years of membership, Orbus was awarded with the association’s Continuous Membership Recognition Award. The company is thankful and proud to receive, and values its continued partnership with SGIA.
About Orbus
Orbus Exhibit & Display Group is a market-leading, privately owned group of companies that specialize in the manufacture and trade only supply of portable modular and custom modular exhibit and display products, graphics and solutions. Companies and brands within the group include Orbus365®, SignPro Systems®, Origin® and Nimlok®.
Orbus is a proud member of the ISA, SGIA, ASI, PPAI, UPIC, SAGE and EDPA; the company boasts G7 Master IDEAlliance certification and is registered to ISO 9001:2008 for the highest manufacturing quality standards and ISO 14001:2004 for its environmental management system and “green” efforts.
Orbus’ supply and manufacturing facilities reside in Woodridge, IL and Las Vegas, NV. For more information, visit www.orbus.com.
Contact:
kaylinj@orbus.com
More information about Orbus Exhibit & Display Group...
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|