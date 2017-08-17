trending Sponsored Content

ProGlobalEvents Adds Charlene Soelter as Director of Client Strategy

8/17/2017

ProGlobalEvents is pleased to announce that industry veteran, Charlene Soelter, has joined the corporate event production company as Director of Client Strategy. Ms. Soelter is a business development executive with a design background and over 20 years of accomplishments in the experiential marketing field.



“As we announced last May, ProGlobalEvents is the outgrowth from ProExhibits that will amplify the history of success that we have had in corporate events,” said Dick Wheeler, president of both ProGlobalEvents and ProExhibits. “Charlene’s creativity and extensive experience with major brands will help all of our clients achieve extraordinary corporate events.”



In the new role, Charlene will be managing, supporting, and mentoring a customer facing team. She adds, “I can’t imagine a more exciting opportunity than to be part of this growing company and the development of a new team. It fits my background and experience perfectly.”





About ProGlobalEvents and ProExhibits

ProGlobalEvents is an innovative corporate event production company that plans and manages unique experiences ranging from traditional corporate conferences to festival style experiential events. The company blends a team with decades of entertainment and corporate event successes with a creative team, in-house graphics production, custom fabrication services and program management. For more information go to



ProExhibits is the largest fully integrated Northern-California-based Events, Exhibits and Environments company with numerous awards and certifications including Event Marketer’s FAB 50 list, Inc. Magazine’s “500” list and the OSPI global partners certification. For more information go to





Contact:

PMiller@ProGlobalEvents.com











