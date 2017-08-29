trending Sponsored Content

Company News

People

People

Shows & Events

Company News

EXHIBITOR News

Company News

Associations/Press

submit your news email newsletter

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITOR Magazine and HCEA Announce Co-location Partnership

Tweet 8/29/2017

HCEAInnovate to Co-locate with EXHIBITORLIVE, Feb. 25 - Mar. 1





EXHIBITOR Magazine, the leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, and the Healthcare Convention & Exhibitors Association (HCEA) announce a new partnership to co-locate HCEAInnovate during EXHIBITOR's annual EXHIBITORLIVE conference. HCEA will launch a new innovative education and networking experience with HCEAInnovate.



HCEAInnovate will be held on Sunday, February 25, 2018, to coincide with the opening day of EXHIBITORLIVE, the 30th Annual Professional Development Conference for Trade Show and Corporate Event Marketers, in Las Vegas. HCEA will also continue to hold its annual reception during EXHIBITORLIVE, now scheduled on Monday, February 26.



HCEA and EXHIBITOR are recognized as global leaders in the trade show and event industry, each providing world-class educational opportunities, solutions, networking, and research. The partnership was first announced at HCEAConnect, the association's premier annual educational event, held last week in Chicago.





Pictured, left to right: Don Schmid, Past President, HCEA; Jeannie Wert, Vice President, HCEA; Kyle Wood, President, HCEA ; Amy Lotz, Executive Director, HCEA; Randy Acker, President, Chief Operating Officer, Exhibitor Media Group; Sue Huff, Treasurer, HCEA; Sean Feehan, Secretary, HCEA; Gregg Lapin, President-Elect, HCEA.



"This is an exciting opportunity for HCEA members to participate in both events simultaneously," said Amy Lotz, HCEA executive director. "This partnership will help healthcare exhibitors and exhibition and meeting organizers to hone in on HCEA-specific educational offerings and stay up-to-date as the healthcare industry continues to evolve, while at the same time rounding out their broader training needs through EXHIBITORLIVE's 180+ sessions and workshops."



"We are thrilled to bring together two active communities of trade show and event marketing professionals for collaboration and networking," said Dee Silfies, chief learning strategist for EXHIBITORLIVE. "Each conference will maintain its own unique programs, so together we will be able to offer a greater range of opportunities for all participants."



HCEAInnovate attendees will also receive a free VIP pass to attend all three days of EXHIBITORLIVE's Exhibit Hall, the largest exhibition of trade show and event suppliers in North America. For information about EXHIBITORLIVE, go to



For information about HCEA's learning opportunities, go to





About HCEA

The Healthcare Convention & Exhibitors Association (HCEA) is a trade association representing organizations united by a common desire to increase the effectiveness and quality of healthcare conventions and exhibitions as an educational and marketing medium. For more information, contact Amy Lotz, CAE, HCEA executive director, at alotz@hcea.org or 703-935-1961 or visit





About Exhibitor Media Group

The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR's learning events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, professional development conference for trade show and corporate event marketers; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at



EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.





Contact:

questions@exhibitormagazine.com









EXHIBITOR Magazine, the leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, and the Healthcare Convention & Exhibitors Association (HCEA) announce a new partnership to co-locate HCEAInnovate during EXHIBITOR's annual EXHIBITORconference. HCEA will launch a new innovative education and networking experience with HCEAInnovate.HCEAInnovate will be held on Sunday, February 25, 2018, to coincide with the opening day of EXHIBITOR, the 30th Annual Professional Development Conference for Trade Show and Corporate Event Marketers, in Las Vegas. HCEA will also continue to hold its annual reception during EXHIBITOR, now scheduled on Monday, February 26.HCEA and EXHIBITOR are recognized as global leaders in the trade show and event industry, each providing world-class educational opportunities, solutions, networking, and research. The partnership was first announced at HCEAConnect, the association's premier annual educational event, held last week in Chicago."This is an exciting opportunity for HCEA members to participate in both events simultaneously," said Amy Lotz, HCEA executive director. "This partnership will help healthcare exhibitors and exhibition and meeting organizers to hone in on HCEA-specific educational offerings and stay up-to-date as the healthcare industry continues to evolve, while at the same time rounding out their broader training needs through EXHIBITOR's 180+ sessions and workshops.""We are thrilled to bring together two active communities of trade show and event marketing professionals for collaboration and networking," said Dee Silfies, chief learning strategist for EXHIBITOR. "Each conference will maintain its own unique programs, so together we will be able to offer a greater range of opportunities for all participants."HCEAInnovate attendees will also receive a free VIP pass to attend all three days of EXHIBITOR's Exhibit Hall, the largest exhibition of trade show and event suppliers in North America. For information about EXHIBITOR, go to www.ExhibitorLive.com For information about HCEA's learning opportunities, go to www.hcea.org/learning-opportunities/ About HCEAThe Healthcare Convention & Exhibitors Association (HCEA) is a trade association representing organizations united by a common desire to increase the effectiveness and quality of healthcare conventions and exhibitions as an educational and marketing medium. For more information, contact Amy Lotz, CAE, HCEA executive director, at alotz@hcea.org or 703-935-1961 or visit www.hcea.org About Exhibitor Media GroupThe leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR's learning events include: EXHIBITOR, professional development conference for trade show and corporate event marketers; EXHIBITORaccelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com Tweet



