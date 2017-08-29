|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Access and CTSM: Sponsorship as a Critical Component of Exhibit Marketing Company News
Hamilton Exhibits Celebrates 70th Anniversary People
Live Marketing Expands Team, Capabilities and Locations People
IAEE Names Skip Cox as 2017 Legend of the Industry Shows & Events
Destination DC Announces Record 2016 Visitation and FY2018 Plans at Annual Marketing Outlook Meeting Company News
The Trade Group Adds New High-Tech Tools to Amp Up its Printing and Fabric Finishing Game EXHIBITOR News
Expo 2017 People’s Choice Voting Now Open Company News
The Expo Group Digs In with APWA Snow Show Associations/Press
UNLV Continuing Education Partners with Foundation for an Independent Tomorrow and Goodwill of Southern Nevada to Train At-risk Students in Event Production
submit your news
email newsletter
|
EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine and HCEA Announce Co-location Partnership
8/29/2017
HCEAInnovate to Co-locate with EXHIBITORLIVE, Feb. 25 - Mar. 1
EXHIBITOR Magazine, the leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, and the Healthcare Convention & Exhibitors Association (HCEA) announce a new partnership to co-locate HCEAInnovate during EXHIBITOR's annual EXHIBITORLIVE conference. HCEA will launch a new innovative education and networking experience with HCEAInnovate.
HCEAInnovate will be held on Sunday, February 25, 2018, to coincide with the opening day of EXHIBITORLIVE, the 30th Annual Professional Development Conference for Trade Show and Corporate Event Marketers, in Las Vegas. HCEA will also continue to hold its annual reception during EXHIBITORLIVE, now scheduled on Monday, February 26.
HCEA and EXHIBITOR are recognized as global leaders in the trade show and event industry, each providing world-class educational opportunities, solutions, networking, and research. The partnership was first announced at HCEAConnect, the association's premier annual educational event, held last week in Chicago.
Pictured, left to right: Don Schmid, Past President, HCEA; Jeannie Wert, Vice President, HCEA; Kyle Wood, President, HCEA ; Amy Lotz, Executive Director, HCEA; Randy Acker, President, Chief Operating Officer, Exhibitor Media Group; Sue Huff, Treasurer, HCEA; Sean Feehan, Secretary, HCEA; Gregg Lapin, President-Elect, HCEA.
"This is an exciting opportunity for HCEA members to participate in both events simultaneously," said Amy Lotz, HCEA executive director. "This partnership will help healthcare exhibitors and exhibition and meeting organizers to hone in on HCEA-specific educational offerings and stay up-to-date as the healthcare industry continues to evolve, while at the same time rounding out their broader training needs through EXHIBITORLIVE's 180+ sessions and workshops."
"We are thrilled to bring together two active communities of trade show and event marketing professionals for collaboration and networking," said Dee Silfies, chief learning strategist for EXHIBITORLIVE. "Each conference will maintain its own unique programs, so together we will be able to offer a greater range of opportunities for all participants."
HCEAInnovate attendees will also receive a free VIP pass to attend all three days of EXHIBITORLIVE's Exhibit Hall, the largest exhibition of trade show and event suppliers in North America. For information about EXHIBITORLIVE, go to www.ExhibitorLive.com.
For information about HCEA's learning opportunities, go to www.hcea.org/learning-opportunities/
About HCEA
The Healthcare Convention & Exhibitors Association (HCEA) is a trade association representing organizations united by a common desire to increase the effectiveness and quality of healthcare conventions and exhibitions as an educational and marketing medium. For more information, contact Amy Lotz, CAE, HCEA executive director, at alotz@hcea.org or 703-935-1961 or visit www.hcea.org.
About Exhibitor Media Group
The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR's learning events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, professional development conference for trade show and corporate event marketers; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com.
EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.
Contact:
questions@exhibitormagazine.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|