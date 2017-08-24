trending Sponsored Content

VCI Event Technology Announces Anthony Stevens as VP of Business Development

Tweet 8/24/2017

VCI Event Technology announces Anthony Stevens as its new Vice President of Business Development. For over 20 years, VCI Event Technology has established itself as a premier nationwide leader and provider of audio, video, lighting, staging and projection technology to event producers, agencies, motion picture studios and major corporate clients alike.



Stevens will lead the company’s national sales and business development initiatives from their Anaheim, CA headquarters. As the leader of the business development teams, he will oversee all aspects of strategic growth for the organization and build direct relationships with key corporations, production companies and agencies. Stevens will have significant influence over the company’s strategic vision in partnership with the executive team and ownership.



“Anthony has a demonstrated track record of producing excellent results for both his team and his customers,” said Evan Goldschlag, President and CEO of VCI Event Technology. “His early years in our industry will provide invaluable perspective and support for the organization’s growth.”



Previously Stevens drove impressive year-over-year sales growth at Swank Audio Visuals’ Event Services which he served 16 years and recently at AV Concepts, well-known for high-end projection, augmented reality and hologram capabilities.



“Over the years VCI Event Technology has built an incredible group of professionals and event solutions that serve their customers extremely well,” said Stevens. “When the opportunity was presented to join VCI’s team, there was zero hesitation. The operation is first class, poised for growth and their culture is just remarkable. I’m thrilled to be on board.”



Stevens has played an integral role as change agent for the improvement of organizational performance, specifically in the areas of sales process and development throughout his 20-year career. Most recently, he focused exclusively on high-end staging events and developed account relationships with some of the most successful Fortune 500 clients and event production companies in the world.





About VCI Event Technology

VCI Event Technology is a full-service audio, video, lighting and technical solutions partner. Next year, VCI Event Technology will celebrate its 25 Year Anniversary as a trusted event technology resource to corporations, event producers and experiential agencies. Headquartered in Anaheim, CA VCI Event Technology services customers both domestically and worldwide. VCI Event Technology is a founding partner of the Rental and Staging Network (RSN) and member of the AV Alliance. For more information, visit





Contact:

kwinkle@vcievents.com









