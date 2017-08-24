trending Sponsored Content

Company News

People

EXHIBITOR News

People

Company News

Company News

EXHIBITOR News

Company News

submit your news email newsletter

International

Global Business Events Leaders to Visit Australia For EEAA September State of the Industry Address

Tweet 8/24/2017

The Exhibition and Event Association of Australasia (EEAA) is honoured to welcome the exhibition and event industry’s peak global body to Australia next month.



The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI) CEO and Managing Director, Kai Hattendorf, and UFI Regional Manager for Asia/Pacific, Mark Cochrane, will be in Sydney on 18 and 19 September for a series of talks with industry and government.



It is Mr Hattendorf’s first visit to Australia since joining UFI in late 2015 and seven years since the global association has visited this part of the world. The EEAA will manage Mr Hattendorf and Mr Cochrane’s business program over the two days, which will include an Industry Reception, meetings with government, a Young Stars & Leaders Table, and a Gold and Platinum Partner Political Insiders Round-table.



EEAA Chief Executive, Joyce DiMascio, said the Association was honoured to welcome two of the industry’s most respected global figures and looked forward to the opportunity to strengthen UFI’s ties with the Australasian business event community through this visit.



“Asia-Pacific is home to one of UFI’s three global offices and an important part of its network,” Ms DiMascio said. “In the context of the current changes and challenges faced by our industry, this visit is very timely. It is our privilege to welcome Mr Hattendorf and Mr Cochrane to our country and to facilitate their engagement with our industry. Kai Hattendorf is a new breed of association CEO driving many changes in UFI and this visit to Australia is an example of his willingness to engage with the EEAA and UFI Members in this part of the world to explore new ideas and opportunities. He is highly experienced with a worldview of the business events sector. These views are informed by his work at UFI and also from working in places such as Messe Frankfurt – a major international venue and industry player, responsible for organising events in around 50 countries each year. Mr Hattendorf is a true champion of business events. Meetings with government, business and industry leaders will be a large part of his visit and an important boost to our own advocacy efforts.”



Mr Hattendorf will also deliver a ‘State of the Industry’ address to industry members and take part in the EEAA’s annual ‘political insiders’ event for its Gold and Platinum Members.



“This is an historic and unmissable opportunity to hear from these global leaders about trends, opportunities and challenges, how our region fits into the UFI’s global agenda and what Australia needs to do to stay competitive,” Ms DiMascio said.



EVENT DETAILS

EEAA GOLD AND PLATINUM PARTNER POLITICAL INSIDERS ROUND-TABLE

Annual ‘insiders’ conversation between political and business leaders on the state of politics and business in Australia. The event honours the Association’s Gold and Platinum members.



Date: Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Time: 12.00pm – 2.45pm

Venue: Darling Harbour, TBC



INDUSTRY RECEPTION AND "STATE OF THE INDUSTRY" ADDRESS BY KAI HATTENDORF

CEO and MD of the world’s leading association for the exhibition industry will discuss global trends, opportunities and challenges, and what Australia needs to do to stay competitive. He will be joined by a panel of leaders in the business events sector.



Date: Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Time: 6.00pm - 8.30pm

Venue: ICC Sydney







ABOUT UFI

UFI is the leading global association of the world’s tradeshow organisers and exhibition centre operators, as well as the major national and international exhibition associations, and selected partners of the exhibition industry. UFI’s main goal is to represent, promote and support the business interests of its members and the exhibition industry.



UFI directly represents around 50,000 exhibition industry employees globally, and also works closely with its 55 national and regional association members. 722 member organisations in 85 countries around the world are presently signed up as members. Over 900 international trade fairs proudly bear the UFI approved label, a quality guarantee for visitors and exhibitors alike. UFI members continue to provide the international business community with a unique marketing media aimed at developing outstanding face-to-face business opportunities.



ABOUT KAI HATTENDORF

Mr Hattendorf is a highly respected global industry figure. Prior to joining the UFI in 2015, Mr Hattendorf held several executives positions during his seven year tenure at Messe Frankfurt Group. Messe Frankfurt is one of the world’s leading trade show organisers. In 2016, Messe Frankfurt organised a total of 134 trade fairs, of which 84 were held outside Germany.



Kai has previously held leadership positions in marketing/strategic communications, as well as in strategy and product development in the ICT and media industries. Kai is a journalist by education and has internationally reported and worked for the WDR and Radio Bremen broadcasters in Germany, at Euronews in France, the BBC in the UK, and the Voice of America.



ABOUT EEAA

The Exhibition and Event Association of Australasia (EEAA) is the peak industry Association representing Organisers, Association Organisers, Venues and Suppliers within the exhibition and event sector. Awarded the inaugural Global Exhibitions Day Industry Impact Award in July 2017, EEAA has been recognised internationally by UFI, The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry, and Exhibition World for having had the most positive impact supporting exhibitions as an industry.



The work of the Association and its Members is a testament to the Power of Exhibitions as a driver of the economy and in particular economic development, trade and export, employment, visitation and knowledge sharing. The EY study, The Value of Business Events to Australia, shows in 2013-14, there were 2,157 exhibitions staged in Australia, attracting 9.3 million visitors and over 65,000 exhibitors. The total direct expenditure from exhibitions was $3.1 billion and these events contributed direct value add of $1.5 billion and generated over 21,000 full time equivalent jobs.



A not-for-profit organisation, EEAA works to ensure industry growth by encouraging high industry standards, promoting the professionalism of EEAA Members and highlighting the unique business opportunities which exist through exhibitions. Read more about EEAA at





Contact:

rius@eeaa.com.au









The Exhibition and Event Association of Australasia (EEAA) is honoured to welcome the exhibition and event industry’s peak global body to Australia next month.The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI) CEO and Managing Director, Kai Hattendorf, and UFI Regional Manager for Asia/Pacific, Mark Cochrane, will be in Sydney on 18 and 19 September for a series of talks with industry and government.It is Mr Hattendorf’s first visit to Australia since joining UFI in late 2015 and seven years since the global association has visited this part of the world. The EEAA will manage Mr Hattendorf and Mr Cochrane’s business program over the two days, which will include an Industry Reception, meetings with government, a Young Stars & Leaders Table, and a Gold and Platinum Partner Political Insiders Round-table.EEAA Chief Executive, Joyce DiMascio, said the Association was honoured to welcome two of the industry’s most respected global figures and looked forward to the opportunity to strengthen UFI’s ties with the Australasian business event community through this visit.“Asia-Pacific is home to one of UFI’s three global offices and an important part of its network,” Ms DiMascio said. “In the context of the current changes and challenges faced by our industry, this visit is very timely. It is our privilege to welcome Mr Hattendorf and Mr Cochrane to our country and to facilitate their engagement with our industry. Kai Hattendorf is a new breed of association CEO driving many changes in UFI and this visit to Australia is an example of his willingness to engage with the EEAA and UFI Members in this part of the world to explore new ideas and opportunities. He is highly experienced with a worldview of the business events sector. These views are informed by his work at UFI and also from working in places such as Messe Frankfurt – a major international venue and industry player, responsible for organising events in around 50 countries each year. Mr Hattendorf is a true champion of business events. Meetings with government, business and industry leaders will be a large part of his visit and an important boost to our own advocacy efforts.”Mr Hattendorf will also deliver a ‘State of the Industry’ address to industry members and take part in the EEAA’s annual ‘political insiders’ event for its Gold and Platinum Members.“This is an historic and unmissable opportunity to hear from these global leaders about trends, opportunities and challenges, how our region fits into the UFI’s global agenda and what Australia needs to do to stay competitive,” Ms DiMascio said.EVENT DETAILSEEAA GOLD AND PLATINUM PARTNER POLITICAL INSIDERS ROUND-TABLEAnnual ‘insiders’ conversation between political and business leaders on the state of politics and business in Australia. The event honours the Association’s Gold and Platinum members.Date: Tuesday, 19 September 2017Time: 12.00pm – 2.45pmVenue: Darling Harbour, TBCINDUSTRY RECEPTION AND "STATE OF THE INDUSTRY" ADDRESS BY KAI HATTENDORFCEO and MD of the world’s leading association for the exhibition industry will discuss global trends, opportunities and challenges, and what Australia needs to do to stay competitive. He will be joined by a panel of leaders in the business events sector.Date: Tuesday, 19 September 2017Time: 6.00pm - 8.30pmVenue: ICC SydneyABOUT UFIUFI is the leading global association of the world’s tradeshow organisers and exhibition centre operators, as well as the major national and international exhibition associations, and selected partners of the exhibition industry. UFI’s main goal is to represent, promote and support the business interests of its members and the exhibition industry.UFI directly represents around 50,000 exhibition industry employees globally, and also works closely with its 55 national and regional association members. 722 member organisations in 85 countries around the world are presently signed up as members. Over 900 international trade fairs proudly bear the UFI approved label, a quality guarantee for visitors and exhibitors alike. UFI members continue to provide the international business community with a unique marketing media aimed at developing outstanding face-to-face business opportunities.ABOUT KAI HATTENDORFMr Hattendorf is a highly respected global industry figure. Prior to joining the UFI in 2015, Mr Hattendorf held several executives positions during his seven year tenure at Messe Frankfurt Group. Messe Frankfurt is one of the world’s leading trade show organisers. In 2016, Messe Frankfurt organised a total of 134 trade fairs, of which 84 were held outside Germany.Kai has previously held leadership positions in marketing/strategic communications, as well as in strategy and product development in the ICT and media industries. Kai is a journalist by education and has internationally reported and worked for the WDR and Radio Bremen broadcasters in Germany, at Euronews in France, the BBC in the UK, and the Voice of America.ABOUT EEAAThe Exhibition and Event Association of Australasia (EEAA) is the peak industry Association representing Organisers, Association Organisers, Venues and Suppliers within the exhibition and event sector. Awarded the inaugural Global Exhibitions Day Industry Impact Award in July 2017, EEAA has been recognised internationally by UFI, The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry, and Exhibition World for having had the most positive impact supporting exhibitions as an industry.The work of the Association and its Members is a testament to the Power of Exhibitions as a driver of the economy and in particular economic development, trade and export, employment, visitation and knowledge sharing. The EY study, The Value of Business Events to Australia, shows in 2013-14, there were 2,157 exhibitions staged in Australia, attracting 9.3 million visitors and over 65,000 exhibitors. The total direct expenditure from exhibitions was $3.1 billion and these events contributed direct value add of $1.5 billion and generated over 21,000 full time equivalent jobs.A not-for-profit organisation, EEAA works to ensure industry growth by encouraging high industry standards, promoting the professionalism of EEAA Members and highlighting the unique business opportunities which exist through exhibitions. Read more about EEAA at https://eeaa.com.au/who-we-are/our-association/ Tweet



