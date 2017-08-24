|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
3 Reasons Why Your Face-to-Face Marketing Plan Needs a Creative Brief Company News
Hamilton Exhibits Celebrates 70th Anniversary People
Live Marketing Expands Team, Capabilities and Locations EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine's Fifth Annual Portable/Modular Awards Accepting Entries People
IAEE Names Skip Cox as 2017 Legend of the Industry Company News
The Trade Group Adds New High-Tech Tools to Amp Up its Printing and Fabric Finishing Game Company News
The Expo Group Digs In with APWA Snow Show EXHIBITOR News
Expo 2017 People’s Choice Voting Now Open Company News
Baker Creative Recognized by the Public Relations Society of America with Prism Award
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Venues & Destinations
Cox Business Center Awarded the 2017 Venue Excellence Award by IAVM
8/24/2017
Cox Business Center, managed by SMG, was awarded the 2017 Venue Excellence Award by International Association of Venue Managers (IAVM) and presented with the award at the 92nd annual VenueConnect conference held in Nashville this week.
The Venue Excellence Award recognizes five venues of any type within membership which demonstrate excellence in operation and management of public assembly venues. Cox Business Center – located in downtown Tulsa – was recognized for excelling in customer satisfaction, security, financial integrity, sustainability, professional development, sales and marketing, operational excellence, and service to the community.
“The team at the Cox Business Center has worked hard to incorporate ‘best practices’ in all areas of our operation, guest engagement, and staff activities,” said SMG Tulsa Assistant General Manager Kerry Painter, CFE, CEM, CMP. “We are thrilled to win this award and represent Tulsa on a national level with our outrageously excellent services and venue.”
Cox Business Center was recognized for supporting its local community, creating raving fans, seeking and implementing client feedback, and creating economic impact for the City of Tulsa. The venue joins the BOK Center –its SMG Tulsa partner and the selected 2016 Arena of the Year by International Entertainment Buyers Association–in national recognition.
The four other 2017 Venue Excellence Award winners are Nashville’s Music City Center, the Georgia World Congress Center, the Amway Center in Orlando, and the San Diego Convention Center.
“The Venue Excellence Award puts Cox Business Center in an elite national group,” said Jeff Nickler, SMG Tulsa General Manager. “It is further recognition of the superior work of our team and the standards we uphold and adhere to. I’m proud of the entire staff for this deserved achievement.”
For more information, please visit www.coxcentertulsa.com.
Contact:
hbeal@smgtulsa.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|