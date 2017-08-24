trending Sponsored Content

Venues & Destinations

Cox Business Center Awarded the 2017 Venue Excellence Award by IAVM

Tweet 8/24/2017

Cox Business Center, managed by SMG, was awarded the 2017 Venue Excellence Award by International Association of Venue Managers (IAVM) and presented with the award at the 92nd annual VenueConnect conference held in Nashville this week.



The Venue Excellence Award recognizes five venues of any type within membership which demonstrate excellence in operation and management of public assembly venues. Cox Business Center – located in downtown Tulsa – was recognized for excelling in customer satisfaction, security, financial integrity, sustainability, professional development, sales and marketing, operational excellence, and service to the community.



“The team at the Cox Business Center has worked hard to incorporate ‘best practices’ in all areas of our operation, guest engagement, and staff activities,” said SMG Tulsa Assistant General Manager Kerry Painter, CFE, CEM, CMP. “We are thrilled to win this award and represent Tulsa on a national level with our outrageously excellent services and venue.”



Cox Business Center was recognized for supporting its local community, creating raving fans, seeking and implementing client feedback, and creating economic impact for the City of Tulsa. The venue joins the BOK Center –its SMG Tulsa partner and the selected 2016 Arena of the Year by International Entertainment Buyers Association–in national recognition.



The four other 2017 Venue Excellence Award winners are Nashville’s Music City Center, the Georgia World Congress Center, the Amway Center in Orlando, and the San Diego Convention Center.



“The Venue Excellence Award puts Cox Business Center in an elite national group,” said Jeff Nickler, SMG Tulsa General Manager. “It is further recognition of the superior work of our team and the standards we uphold and adhere to. I’m proud of the entire staff for this deserved achievement.”



