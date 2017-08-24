trending Sponsored Content

beMatrix USA Adds Chris Lake as Director Of Manufacturing Operations

Tweet 8/24/2017

beMatrix® USA, the Atlanta based US manufacturer of the original 'big hole' frame system, is pleased to announce the addition of Chris Lake as Director Of Manufacturing Operations. In this newly created position, Chris will be responsible for managing daily manufacturing operations, implementation of new processes and products, as well strengthen the company's supply-chain. In addition to his other activities, Chris will also oversee the build-out of the new 45,000 square foot beMatrix® North American Headquarters.



Chris was previously Vice President / Special Ops at Zenith LaborNet in Tucker, GA, and has served as Chief Operating Officer at Highmark Technologies. Chris currently serves on the board of directors of the Experiential Designers and Producers Association.



"We couldn't be happier to have someone of Chris' caliber on our team," said Robert Laarhoven, VP Sales, Partner. "The importance of his service background can't be minimized. For an exhibit system manufacturer like us to have someone with that much 'on the floor' experience, will ensure our products are produced and delivered on time and will bring real confidence and peace of mind to our customers.



One of Chris' additional roles will be liaising between our US R&D dept and Europe, to make sure we integrate beMatrix® innovations into our offerings for the US market, providing maximum value to our customers."



"beMatrix® USA has seen phenomenal growth over the past four years" added Lance Wachholz, VP of Finance, Partner. "Chris' operations and manufacturing experience will be invaluable as we move into our new facilities later this year; adding equipment, capabilities, capacity, and efficiencies to position us to maintain the steady growth we have achieved, and high level of service our customers expect."





About beMatrix®USA

beMatrix® USA is the manufacturer of b62®, the quickest, Tooless™ wall system on the market. The same frame holds hard panels and fabric infills, and can be used interchangeably for ceilings, walls, or floors to create 360° branded environments and our newest innovation, LEDskin™, allows full motion video to be integrated right into the graphics. Perfect for exhibits, events, and displays, it’s a complete system available with a full assortment of straight and curved frames, doors, counters, lighting, monitor mounting and shelf brackets. The beMatrix® b62® frame system is a light-weight system: less fuel is needed for transportation, providing endless re-usability, all you change is the infill. Aluminum can be recycled over and over again without loss of quality, and waste in the beMatrix® factory is 100% recycled allowing you to design with green in mind! For more information go to



beMatrix® and b62® are registered trademarks of beMatrix® USA.





