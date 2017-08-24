trending Sponsored Content

Fanomena Introduces Hileadzz Lead Capturing and Qualification Technology

Tweet 8/24/2017

The makers behind eventbaxx launch their second event technology solution to enter the fairs & trade shows exhibitor market.



Over the past nine months the team developed a solution hands on with the insights and feedback from leading companies in the field of digital lead generation on fairs and trade shows. Beside proven and hyper fast OCR lead capturing technology, the technology focus is to generate a beautiful and personalized lead experience with a digital Businesskit to qualify and nurture leads and boost sales activites.



"Hileadzz cloud-based technology includes a new way of intelligent lead enrichment, personalized and beautiful lead nurturing and data driven tracking insights will bring a new value of lead qualification," says Marc Grewenig, co-founder.



Integrations with leading CRM systems as for example SAP, Microsoft Dynamics, Hubspot and further connections with Mailchimp, Slack, Skype and webinar platforms are a strong part of the technology just like detailed data driven reports for marketing and sales departments.





About Fanomena

Founded in 2015, Fanomena provides tailor-made leading event technology solutions. The multi-awarded event technology solutions create a new digital space for event organizers, gaining proven data insights, enhancing consumer and customer communication and delivering outstanding measurable results. It’s about inventing the future of events. For more information go to





Contact:

marc@fanomena.de









