|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Access and CTSM: Sponsorship as a Critical Component of Exhibit Marketing Company News
Hamilton Exhibits Celebrates 70th Anniversary People
Live Marketing Expands Team, Capabilities and Locations EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine's Fifth Annual Portable/Modular Awards Accepting Entries People
IAEE Names Skip Cox as 2017 Legend of the Industry Company News
The Trade Group Adds New High-Tech Tools to Amp Up its Printing and Fabric Finishing Game Company News
The Expo Group Digs In with APWA Snow Show EXHIBITOR News
Expo 2017 People’s Choice Voting Now Open Company News
Baker Creative Recognized by the Public Relations Society of America with Prism Award
submit your news
email newsletter
|
New Products
Fanomena Introduces Hileadzz Lead Capturing and Qualification Technology
8/24/2017
The makers behind eventbaxx launch their second event technology solution to enter the fairs & trade shows exhibitor market.
Over the past nine months the team developed a solution hands on with the insights and feedback from leading companies in the field of digital lead generation on fairs and trade shows. Beside proven and hyper fast OCR lead capturing technology, the technology focus is to generate a beautiful and personalized lead experience with a digital Businesskit to qualify and nurture leads and boost sales activites.
"Hileadzz cloud-based technology includes a new way of intelligent lead enrichment, personalized and beautiful lead nurturing and data driven tracking insights will bring a new value of lead qualification," says Marc Grewenig, co-founder.
Integrations with leading CRM systems as for example SAP, Microsoft Dynamics, Hubspot and further connections with Mailchimp, Slack, Skype and webinar platforms are a strong part of the technology just like detailed data driven reports for marketing and sales departments.
About Fanomena
Founded in 2015, Fanomena provides tailor-made leading event technology solutions. The multi-awarded event technology solutions create a new digital space for event organizers, gaining proven data insights, enhancing consumer and customer communication and delivering outstanding measurable results. It’s about inventing the future of events. For more information go to www.fanomena.de, www.eventbaxx.com, and www.hileadzz.com.
Contact:
marc@fanomena.de
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|