Derse Promotes Rick Stoner to Vice President, Sales and Client Strategy

Tweet 8/24/2017

Derse announces Rick Stoner’s promotion from Director of Marketing to Vice President, Sales and Client Strategy. The newly created role focuses on growth and retention strategies for key Derse clients, large new business development opportunities and leading the company’s Client Strategy department.



This move reinforces Derse’s dedication to delivering innovative face-to-face marketing solutions for their clients across multiple industries including healthcare, financial services, food and beverage and technology. It is the company’s first Vice President role primarily dedicated to client retention and overseeing Derse’s overall customer experience. Stoner will work with regional leadership and sales staff in each of Derse’s six full-service divisions to grow new business and existing client sales. He will also manage the Client Strategy department to service brand marketers who are looking for a more strategic, results-driven approach to their face-to-face marketing programs.



“Rick has really stood out as a trusted partner and leader to Derse Management.” said Brett Haney, President, Derse. “Despite just entering the face-to-face marketing industry, he was a quick learn and offers the fresh, strategic perspective to new business and client strategy that we need. I look forward to Rick’s leadership and competitive spirit to boost our client retention efforts and increase company sales.”



Stoner joined Derse in November 2015 as Director of Marketing to work on new business development, internal communications and lead generation initiatives. He has since built and launched Derse’s content marketing initiative to generate new client leads and increase sales. Before Derse, Stoner spent more than ten years in client-facing strategist and new business development roles at marketing agencies, including Bader Rutter in Milwaukee and Alpaytac Inc. (now O’Malley Hansen Communications) in Chicago.





About Derse

Derse is a complete face-to-face marketing company that specializes in trade show, event and marketing environment programs. Derse has more than 440 employees and six full-service divisions, and has been ranked in the Advertising Age World's Largest Agency Companies, Chief Marketer B2B Top Shop and Event Marketer FAB 50 lists. Experience Derse at





