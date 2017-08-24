trending Sponsored Content

HCEA Presents Distinguished Service Award to Michael Seymour of 3D Exhibits

Tweet 8/24/2017

The Healthcare Convention & Exhibitors Association (HCEA) presented the 2017 HCEA Distinguished Service Award to Michael Seymour from 3D Exhibits. The HCEA Award for Distinguished Service recognizes an HCEA member for extraordinary contributions to the healthcare convention and exhibition industry.



The award, HCEA’s highest form of recognition, was presented to Seymour to recognize his more than 25 years of service in the healthcare convention marketing and exhibitions industry and his dedication to HCEA. Since joining HCEA in 1992, Seymour has actively served on many committees including chairing the marketing and PR committee. He currently serves on the national board of directors and is a frequent contributor to HCEA’s newsletter and social media pages. Seymour also represents HCEA at other industry events where he is a frequent featured speaker.



“I am humbled, immensley proud and honored to be the recipient of this award. HCEA’s DSA is a testimonial to the volunteer work we all do in making HCEA vital and relevant. There are many other people who, through their hard work and dedication supported me in receviing this recognition. Thank you all very, very much,” said Michael Seymour.



Past winners of the HCEA Distinguished Service Award can be found on the HCEA website.



For more information about the HCEA, please contact Amy Lotz, CAE, HCEA executive director, at alotz@hcea.org or 703-935-1961 or visit our website at www.hcea.org





Contact:

alotz@hcea.org









