People
mg Adds Dana Cain to Global Account Team
8/24/2017
mg is pleased to announce Dana Cain has joined mg’s Global Account Team reporting to Marci Banks, mg’s managing director of client experiences.
As a senior global account manager, Cain will be focused on mg’s international clients and assisting domestic clients as they tackle crossing the pond for the first time. Cain brings more than 10 years of industry experience including global account management to training, transportation and logistics.
“I’m excited to join mg and work with a strong team creating simply great experiences,” said Cain. “When you work in trade shows, you become like a family. I am happy to be with such a fun, talented team.”
For more information about mg, go to www.simplymg.com.
Contact:
bolson@simplymg.com
More information about mg...
