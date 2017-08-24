|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Measuring Success in Today's Trade Show Environment Company News
Hamilton Exhibits Celebrates 70th Anniversary People
Live Marketing Expands Team, Capabilities and Locations EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine's Fifth Annual Portable/Modular Awards Accepting Entries People
IAEE Names Skip Cox as 2017 Legend of the Industry Company News
The Trade Group Adds New High-Tech Tools to Amp Up its Printing and Fabric Finishing Game Company News
The Expo Group Digs In with APWA Snow Show EXHIBITOR News
Expo 2017 People’s Choice Voting Now Open Company News
Baker Creative Recognized by the Public Relations Society of America with Prism Award
submit your news
email newsletter
|
People
Brian Hefner Appointed Executive Vice President of ON Services
8/24/2017
ON Services, a GES company and leading full-service audio visual provider supporting live event productions, announced the appointment of Brian Hefner to executive vice president of ON Services. Hefner succeeds founder Stan Milner, who retired on July 28.
Previously, Hefner was vice president of strategy and planning for ON Services. He joined GES in 2013 as vice president of operations, overseeing the operational performance of GES’ Corporate Accounts team across the United States and then went on to lead the acquisition and integration of ON Services. Prior to joining GES, he was with Accenture, where he led high-impact strategy and operations consulting projects.
“Brian is a proven leader that drives results, high customer satisfaction and team engagement,” said GES President Steve Moster. “With a collaborative and mission-focused leadership style, strong knowledge of the business and tremendous experience in operational excellence, Brian is well-positioned to lead the ON Services team into the future.”
ON Services specializes in live event staging and exhibitions, supporting more than 1,000 live events annually with production support services, including audio, video, lighting, scenic design and fabrication. In addition, the business produces high-end entertainment events and is the preferred in-house provider of audio-visual services for more than 30 venues, including hotels, arenas and convention centers.
Hefner earned a bachelor of science from the United States Military Academy at West Point and an MBA from Emory University.
About ON Services
ON Services, a GES company, is a leading national provider of live event audio visual production, encompassing AV design, lighting, mapping and scenic design services. ON Services provides production services to more than 800 clients including agency partners, major corporations such as Coca-Cola, INFOR, and World Financial Group. For more information, visit www.onservices.com.
About GES
GES is a global, full-service provider for live events, producing corporate events, exhibitions, conferences, congresses, exhibits and entertainment experiences. GES provides a wide-range of services, including official show services, audio visual, cutting-edge creative and design, marketing and measurement services, and event accommodations – all with an unrivaled global reach. GES partners with leading shows and brands, including Mary Kay, Spring Fair Birmingham, MAGIC, CONEXPO-CON/AGG and IFPE, and Toronto Boat Show. GES’ National Servicenter® has been recognized with certification under the J.D. Power and Associates Certified Call Center Program℠ for the past eight years, and for the eight year in a row Ad Age has named GES as one of the as one of the Nation’s Largest Experiential/Event Marketing Agency Networks. For more information, visit www.ges.com.
Contact:
DPage@ges.com
More information about GES...
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|