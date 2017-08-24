trending Sponsored Content

Brian Hefner Appointed Executive Vice President of ON Services

Tweet 8/24/2017

ON Services, a GES company and leading full-service audio visual provider supporting live event productions, announced the appointment of Brian Hefner to executive vice president of ON Services. Hefner succeeds founder Stan Milner, who retired on July 28.



Previously, Hefner was vice president of strategy and planning for ON Services. He joined GES in 2013 as vice president of operations, overseeing the operational performance of GES’ Corporate Accounts team across the United States and then went on to lead the acquisition and integration of ON Services. Prior to joining GES, he was with Accenture, where he led high-impact strategy and operations consulting projects.



“Brian is a proven leader that drives results, high customer satisfaction and team engagement,” said GES President Steve Moster. “With a collaborative and mission-focused leadership style, strong knowledge of the business and tremendous experience in operational excellence, Brian is well-positioned to lead the ON Services team into the future.”



ON Services specializes in live event staging and exhibitions, supporting more than 1,000 live events annually with production support services, including audio, video, lighting, scenic design and fabrication. In addition, the business produces high-end entertainment events and is the preferred in-house provider of audio-visual services for more than 30 venues, including hotels, arenas and convention centers.



Hefner earned a bachelor of science from the United States Military Academy at West Point and an MBA from Emory University.





About ON Services

ON Services, a GES company, is a leading national provider of live event audio visual production, encompassing AV design, lighting, mapping and scenic design services. ON Services provides production services to more than 800 clients including agency partners, major corporations such as Coca-Cola, INFOR, and World Financial Group. For more information, visit



About GES

GES is a global, full-service provider for live events, producing corporate events, exhibitions, conferences, congresses, exhibits and entertainment experiences. GES provides a wide-range of services, including official show services, audio visual, cutting-edge creative and design, marketing and measurement services, and event accommodations – all with an unrivaled global reach. GES partners with leading shows and brands, including Mary Kay, Spring Fair Birmingham, MAGIC, CONEXPO-CON/AGG and IFPE, and Toronto Boat Show. GES’ National Servicenter® has been recognized with certification under the J.D. Power and Associates Certified Call Center Program℠ for the past eight years, and for the eight year in a row Ad Age has named GES as one of the as one of the Nation’s Largest Experiential/Event Marketing Agency Networks. For more information, visit





Contact:

DPage@ges.com











