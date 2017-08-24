trending Sponsored Content

ABCOMRENTS Acquires the Business of SMART Technology Rentals

8/24/2017

ABCOMRENTS (or the "Company") has acquired SMART Technology Rentals ("Smart Technology") in a strategic move that is expected to support the Company's national growth initiatives into the Texas market. The acquisition combines two businesses with complementary vision, company culture, services, and capabilities.



Since 1994, Smart Technology has specialized in computer & IT rentals with full service locations throughout Texas including Dallas, San Antonio, Houston, and Austin. Smart Technology has built a reputation of high quality service supporting local clients along with rental partners traveling into Texas.



"We are extremely excited to bring the Smart Technology team under the ABCOMRENTS brand. Their knowledge of the local market, experience in the industry, and infrastructure throughout Texas will create demonstrable value to our combined customers and partners. Many of our clients have been asking us to open in Dallas; with the Smart Technology acquisition, we not only have an office in Dallas but now can easily cover the entire State of Texas," said Sonny Goyal, Managing Director of ABCOMRENTS.



ABCOMRENTS' new fulfillment centers in Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio will focus primarily on IT and Digital Signage Solutions. The centers will be fully stocked with IT solutions, 2.6MM and 3.9MM LED Tiles, NEC Ultra Narrow Video Wall Displays, Commercial Grade LED Displays, as well as the latest in Interactive Digital Signage. ABCOMRENTS will have full inventory and fulfillment capabilities to support our client's ongoing demand for these technology solutions in the local Texas markets and surrounding states.



ABCOMRENTS has maintained a clear focus on digital signage and interactive solutions, bringing every-day technology as well as the technology of tomorrow to the rental industry. Smart Technology's focus has been on servicing the local Texas markets with IT services. Combining the ABCOMRENTS product offerings with Smart Technology infrastructure will bring an entirely new offering to the local Texas markets.



"This is our second acquisition in the last 24 months. We have learned how to integrate companies within our industry efficiently and build the process and infrastructure to scale. We now have the immediate capabilities and an experienced team in place in three additional markets," said Goyal.



"I am confident that under the leadership team of ABCOMRENTS, Smart Technology will continue to thrive with new service and product offerings we have been waiting for. The combined entity is a perfect fit, benefitting both our employees and our customers. Our clients now have access to solutions that were never a part of our product line and the entire Smart Technology team is on board to maintain business as usual," said Robert Lowry, President of Smart Technology.



ABCOMRENTS engaged the services of Livingstone (



To learn more about ABCOMRENTS, their unique technology solutions, and how they build partnerships within the industry, please visit www.abcomrents.com





About ABCOMRENTS

As the leading provider of event technology solutions since 1989, ABCOMRENTS creates partnerships with clients in the Rental Industry to help them bring unique technology and full service solutions to their client base. The Company strategizes, designs, and implements full-service solutions, with innovative technology solutions, state-of-the-art tech rental equipment, and supporting infrastructure. ABCOMRENTS' unparalleled service allows it to produce flawless technology-rich events, while its customers focus on event management.



About Smart Technology

Since 1994, Smart Technology has been providing IT Rental Solutions to clients. Their core strength lies in their people and infrastructure. At Smart Technology, the team has one mission: to provide the highest level of customer satisfaction. Superior customer service, large & diverse IT inventory, and strategically located offices have ensured unsurpassed, repeat business from existing customers. The focus has always been on the customer, and how the company can be a stronger partner, which has led to Smart Technology's success.



About Livingstone Partners

Livingstone is an international, mid-market M&A and debt advisory firm with offices in Beijing, Chicago, Düsseldorf, London, Los Angeles, Madrid, and Stockholm. Livingstone has deep industry expertise, and extensive global reach, with dedicated teams across its offices serving five segments: Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial, and Media & Technology.





Contact:

Contact: 173296@email4pr.com











