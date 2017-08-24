trending Sponsored Content

Display Supply & Lighting, Inc. Introduces SkandaLights GZ 2004 Line Voltage Arm Light

Tweet 8/24/2017

Display Supply & Lighting, Inc. a leader in lighting, supply products and product selection and installation oversight services, is now offering the SkandaLights® GZ 2004 Line Voltage Arm Light with a new, brighter LED Lamp. This fixture is designed to deliver high quality spot lighting to desired areas and now it just got brighter!



The GZ 2004 line voltage arm light has a rugged metal fixture head, with a round cone shaped design that aids in dissipation of heat and mounts to virtually any application with over 50 clamp and clip styles available. This fixture is still offered with either a 50 or 75 watt GZ lamp, but if you are looking for a LED version, choose the arm light with a new 530 lumen, 7 watt – 4000K LED lamp and no transformer is needed.



“As a company we are always looking for ways to help our customers to add high quality LED lighting into their lighting designs”, said Rob Cohen, Vice President of DS&L. “Finding a way to add a bright LED lamp into an existing fixture that we offer, is a convenient and low cost way to help our customers add bright LED light into any retail space, display or tradeshow booth”.



To learn more about how DS&L can help you and to learn more about the brighter version of the SkandaLights® GZ 2004 arm light with a new 530 Lumen 7 watt - 4000K LED lamp, visit





About Display Supply & Lighting, Inc.

DS&L is a leading supplier of lighting and supply products to the trade show and display industries for over 37 years. In addition to assisting customers with the selection of products that best meet their application needs, DS&L also provides complete lighting layout, application engineering services, onsite installation oversight services and product selection assistance. For more information about DS&L’s products and services, please visit





Contact:

rcohen@dslgroup.com









