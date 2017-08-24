trending Sponsored Content

TLS Productions, Inc. to Host Fourth Annual Open House on Sept. 22

Tweet 8/24/2017

TLS Productions, Inc. is proud to announce our Fourth Annual Open House & New Product Showcase, Friday September 22nd, 2017 - 11am - 7pm - at our headquarters in Ann Arbor, Michigan.



Join us for a great day of lighting, rigging, A/V, and special effects product demonstrations from some of the biggest names in the industry, such as ADJ, Apollo, Avolites, Ayrton, Elation, elektraLite, EMU ED & T, ETC, GLP, Global Truss, H & X Technologies by Hibino, High End Systems, Leprecon, Lex Products, The Light Source, Lightronics, Littlite, Martin-Harman, ROE Visual, Rosco, Shure, Stagemaker, TMB, U of M’s School of Music, Theatre, Dance, Design & Production, Zylight, and many more!



Mark your calendar for what is sure to be a great event, free of charge! Meet our staff! Tour our facilities! Enjoy complimentary food and beverages, prizes, entertainment, and much, much more!



We're also excited to announce that we'll be offering training courses from ETC & High End Systems the week leading up to our Open House! Registration is now open.



ETC is offering Ion training leading up to our 2017 Open House & New Product Showcase! ETC’s Ion lighting control system provides simple and approachable programming and control for conventional systems as well as fully integrated lighting rigs. Join us at TLS Productions, Inc. in Ann Arbor, MI to learn more about the features and functions of this amazing control system.



Level 1: Essentials - Tuesday 9/19 - 9:00am - 5:00pm

Level 2: Enhanced Skills - Wednesday 9/20 - 9:00am - 5:00pm

Level 3: Advanced Programming - Thursday 09/21 - 9:00am - 5:00pm



You can register for one of these classes or all three, depending on your needs and experience level. To learn more about what each session offers, download the course descriptions



For further information and to register, go to



For more information about TLS Productions, Inc., go to





Contact:

info@tlsproductionsinc.com











