Milena Radakovic of Nexus Exhibits a 2017 Women of Inspiration Finalist

Tweet 8/23/2017

Milena Radakovic, President of Nexus Exhibits, has been named a 2017 Women of Inspiration Finalist by Canadian Business Chicks. Before becoming president at Nexus, Milena spent 20 years in Sales & Marketing which gave her the necessary building blocks to begin her journey with the Nexus team.



"She takes pride in promoting women in leadership and you can see this passion go into every aspect of what she does," according to her nomination letter. "Her drive and persistence allow her to deliver exceptional customer service and results to all of her clients. When she isn't working hard at Nexus or promoting women through her philanthropic efforts you can find her cheering on her two daughters on the soccer field."



Canadian Business Chicks is a community of professional and entrepreneurial women with a passion for business and profit who embrace life with courage, confidence, commitment and integrity. The 2017 Women of Inspiration celebrate 150 women who inspire others to greatness.



The organization will hold its Women of Inspiration Awards on Saturday, September 30.



About Nexus Exhibits

We provide our clients with portable, modular and custom exhibits, as well as rental displays from our large inventory. Services include award-winning design, custom fabrication, in-house printing, worry-free installation, maintenance, shipping and storage, and an online booth inventory system.





Contact:

milenar@nexusexhibits.com









