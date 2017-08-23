|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
New Technology Streamlines Making Great First Impressions Company News
Hamilton Exhibits Celebrates 70th Anniversary People
Live Marketing Expands Team, Capabilities and Locations EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine's Fifth Annual Portable/Modular Awards Accepting Entries People
IAEE Names Skip Cox as 2017 Legend of the Industry Company News
The Trade Group Adds New High-Tech Tools to Amp Up its Printing and Fabric Finishing Game Company News
The Expo Group Digs In with APWA Snow Show EXHIBITOR News
Expo 2017 People’s Choice Voting Now Open Company News
Baker Creative Recognized by the Public Relations Society of America with Prism Award
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Awards
Milena Radakovic of Nexus Exhibits a 2017 Women of Inspiration Finalist
8/23/2017
Milena Radakovic, President of Nexus Exhibits, has been named a 2017 Women of Inspiration Finalist by Canadian Business Chicks. Before becoming president at Nexus, Milena spent 20 years in Sales & Marketing which gave her the necessary building blocks to begin her journey with the Nexus team.
"She takes pride in promoting women in leadership and you can see this passion go into every aspect of what she does," according to her nomination letter. "Her drive and persistence allow her to deliver exceptional customer service and results to all of her clients. When she isn't working hard at Nexus or promoting women through her philanthropic efforts you can find her cheering on her two daughters on the soccer field."
Canadian Business Chicks is a community of professional and entrepreneurial women with a passion for business and profit who embrace life with courage, confidence, commitment and integrity. The 2017 Women of Inspiration celebrate 150 women who inspire others to greatness.
The organization will hold its Women of Inspiration Awards on Saturday, September 30. For more information go to canadianbusinesschicks.com/women-inspiration/nominees-finalists/.
About Nexus Exhibits
We provide our clients with portable, modular and custom exhibits, as well as rental displays from our large inventory. Services include award-winning design, custom fabrication, in-house printing, worry-free installation, maintenance, shipping and storage, and an online booth inventory system. For more information go to www.nexusexhibits.com.
Contact:
milenar@nexusexhibits.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|