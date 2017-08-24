|
|
|
|
|
People
Savor…Chicago's Kevin Jezewski Promoted to Director of Food & Beverage, Mccormick Place
8/24/2017
SAVOR…Chicago has promoted Kevin Jezewski to Director of Food & Beverage at McCormick Place.
Jezewski will be responsible for food, beverage, catering and concessions for SAVOR…Chicago, the official foodservice provider for North America’s largest convention center.
Jezewski has been with SAVOR…Chicago for the past six years and has nearly two decades of food & beverage industry experience.
“Kevin is a talented professional who has played a major role in our operations, important community outreach, and our focus on sustainability initiatives, in particular, he has played a vital role in the development and growth of the rooftop garden atop the West Building,” said Doug Bradley, SAVOR… Vice President of Culinary. “His promotion is recognition for this hard work and positions our organization in our ongoing goal of serving the MPEA and our many guests to McCormick Place.”
For more information about McCormick Place, go to www.mccormickplace.com.
Contact:
dbradley@mccormickplace.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
