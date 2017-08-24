trending Sponsored Content

Inspira Marketing Group Names Carter Thorson Vice President of Client Leadership

Inspira Marketing Group announces that Carter Thorson has been named Vice President of Client Leadership. Thorson, who joined the award-winning experiential marketing firm in 2012, will assume the new role effective immediately as the primary contact between the agency and key accounts. He will be responsible for all strategic planning, consulting and business development within the agency's existing client base.



"We are excited for Carter to join the executive team here at the agency," said Jeff Snyder, Inspira's founder and Chief Inspiration Officer. "Carter has demonstrated exemplary leadership to several of Inspira's key clients. He's built and groomed a team based on trust and respect and is a true professional in all areas of the business."



Thorson has risen quickly through the ranks at Inspira from Account Manager to Experiential Activation Director to Senior Account Director, before assuming this latest role. He has driven a long list of high-profile programs for the agency's clients, including the Diageo Activation Army, the Jim Beam Live Music Series, sampling and experiential campaigns for Courvoisier and Cruzan, the Yahoo On the Road Tour, the Life is Good mobile tour, and the AMC Walking Dead campaign to protest Dish Network.



Prior to joining Inspira, Thorson worked with a wide variety of retail and media entities to create and execute a number of successful large-scale events, including Warner Music Group, Warner Studios, Disney, Fox, Current TV, Hot Topic, Anchor Blue and General Growth Properties. He has developed multi-media campaigns promoting the pre-premiere cast tour of Glee, cast tours for the Twilight movie premiere, and cast and director fan events for Alice in Wonderland. During this time he worked with brand and buying teams to develop strategic partnerships with major music labels, television and movie studios to design events around new releases while leveraging licensed merchandise to monetize efforts and drive traffic and sales.





About Inspira Marketing Group

Inspira Marketing Group is an award-winning experiential marketing agency specializing in reaching consumers, fostering meaningful connections and propelling brands forward. Located in Norwalk, CT, the agency was founded in 2008 for one reason: to do great work that leads to great things. Inspira delivers award-winning campaigns for clients across a variety of industries, including CPG, consumer technology, and food and beverage, while devoting a portion of its profits to find a cure for pediatric cancer. Everything Inspira does is an expression of this purpose. From the people they hire to the campaigns they develop and execute; they do everything with passion and inspiration. This combination of excellence and purpose has been recognized with a long list of impressive industry awards, most recently including a 2017 Chief Marketer Pro Award and a fifth consecutive year on the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Private Companies. For more information about Inspira Marketing Group, go to





Contact:

klawton@inspiramarketing.com









