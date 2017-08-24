trending Sponsored Content

Company News

People

People

Shows & Events

Company News

EXHIBITOR News

Company News

Associations/Press

submit your news email newsletter

People

Ion Exhibits Expands North American Sales Team

Tweet 8/24/2017

Ion Exhibits of Itasca, IL today announced the hiring of two industry veterans to their sales staff. Kevin Corley and Peggy Tackett have both been hired as Account Executives, expanding the North American Sales staff.



“Team Ion is proud to welcome Peggy and Kevin to our company. Both Peggy and Kevin are long time trade show industry veterans and we’re excited to bring them on board,” said Ion Exhibits President & CEO Kevin Fett. “In our ongoing revitalization of Ion Exhibits, expanding our sales staff with seasoned pros is a key priority for us to ensure new clients have the best possible experience.”



Ms. Tackett comes to Ion with over 15 years of experience in account management, project management, sales, and trade show marketing. She has been a Design Consultant for the past year and a Tradeshow Marketing Consultant for the past six years. Prior to her consultancy, Peggy was a recipient of Top 5 Sales Consultants Award with Skyline Displays, where she worked for six years. She is also a Quest Club winner and Quarterly and Yearly Marketing Consultant Winner.



A United States Army veteran, Mr. Corley arrives at Ion with over 15 years experience in sales, tradeshow, and business development. He has been an independent consultant and Senior Account Executive for the past year and has expertise in all aspects of the event industry including, the design of custom exhibits, procurement, and timelines, product delivery, and support. Kevin is a recipient of the Buyer’s Choice Award at Exhibit Show and achieved E7 military ranking in 9 years of active military service.





About Ion Exhibits

Founded in 1991, Ion Exhibits, a leading North American innovative exhibit and brand environment solutions provider, was established to provide award-winning solutions to nationally recognized brands and companies. Winner of numerous design awards and a technological leader in the industry, Ion Exhibits is focused on building engaging and energizing exhibits that enable our customers to achieve their goals. For more information, please visit





Contact:

michael.larmon@ionexhibits.com











More information about Ion Exhibits...





Ion Exhibits of Itasca, IL today announced the hiring of two industry veterans to their sales staff. Kevin Corley and Peggy Tackett have both been hired as Account Executives, expanding the North American Sales staff.“Team Ion is proud to welcome Peggy and Kevin to our company. Both Peggy and Kevin are long time trade show industry veterans and we’re excited to bring them on board,” said Ion Exhibits President & CEO Kevin Fett. “In our ongoing revitalization of Ion Exhibits, expanding our sales staff with seasoned pros is a key priority for us to ensure new clients have the best possible experience.”Ms. Tackett comes to Ion with over 15 years of experience in account management, project management, sales, and trade show marketing. She has been a Design Consultant for the past year and a Tradeshow Marketing Consultant for the past six years. Prior to her consultancy, Peggy was a recipient of Top 5 Sales Consultants Award with Skyline Displays, where she worked for six years. She is also a Quest Club winner and Quarterly and Yearly Marketing Consultant Winner.A United States Army veteran, Mr. Corley arrives at Ion with over 15 years experience in sales, tradeshow, and business development. He has been an independent consultant and Senior Account Executive for the past year and has expertise in all aspects of the event industry including, the design of custom exhibits, procurement, and timelines, product delivery, and support. Kevin is a recipient of the Buyer’s Choice Award at Exhibit Show and achieved E7 military ranking in 9 years of active military service.About Ion ExhibitsFounded in 1991, Ion Exhibits, a leading North American innovative exhibit and brand environment solutions provider, was established to provide award-winning solutions to nationally recognized brands and companies. Winner of numerous design awards and a technological leader in the industry, Ion Exhibits is focused on building engaging and energizing exhibits that enable our customers to achieve their goals. For more information, please visit www.ionexhibits.com Tweet



