CompuSystems Charity Team Shows Support for Troops Overseas

Tweet 8/31/2017

This summer, the CompuSystems Charity Team decided to do their part for our country by helping the men and woman who are overseas protecting it. Being so far from home, our military members often miss the little things we sometimes take for granted. From foods like pudding cups and PB&J to toiletries like hand sanitizer and Q-tips, our troops can't just walk to the local corner store to purchase these little comforts.



The Charity Team collected enough to send 12 boxes worth of food, toiletries, clothing, and entertainment, some 6,598 miles across the world, so our brave men and woman could enjoy a little bit of home.



Their goal was not only to help our military men and women be a little more comfortable overseas but to hopefully reinforce that they are never alone. The entire country supports them and appreciates everything they do for us. Everyone in some way or another has ties to our military, whether by serving themselves, knowing someone who has or by simply enjoying the freedoms our military protects. It doesn't take much to show your appreciation and support; CompuSystems urges everyone to do so.





About CompuSystems

CompuSystems, founded in 1976, is a leader in trade show registration and lead retrieval services. When show organizers work with CompuSystems they not only get cutting-edge service packages but they are backed by the most experienced professionals in the industry. CompuSystems has gone beyond simple registration with the addition of Levreg, a brand new registration platform that makes registration simpler, faster and smarter. For more information about our industry leading services please visit





Contact:

marketing@csireg.com









