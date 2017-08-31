trending Sponsored Content

Experient and Skipping Stone Awarded USTDA Reverse Trade Mission Contract

Tweet 8/31/2017

Experient - A Maritz Global Events Company, and Skipping Stone, LLC announce the award of a contract from the U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA).



In November of 2017, the two firms will manage a reverse trade mission (RTM) on Refinery Performance Optimization with a delegation of senior refinery sector executives and government officials from India. India has set very aggressive emission reduction targets for its transportation industry and, as a result, its refining industry must retool to provide lower emission fuels. Targets must be met by 2020.



“USTDA has done an outstanding job of identifying international export opportunities for U.S. energy technology suppliers in developing countries,” said Chip Smith, Experient VP of Government Markets. “We are proud to be a partner with them to bring these delegations to the U.S. to see how the U.S. energy technology industry can meet the needs of their large capital investment projects. On these projects Experient takes the full responsibility for planning and executing the RTM from end to end, and recommending next steps to give U.S. suppliers the best chance to secure the business.”



USTDA maintains an impressive rate of return on taxpayer dollars, where for every $1 programmed, it generates $85 in U.S. exports. This is a win/win for U.S. companies and emerging markets which benefit from high quality U.S. goods and services. We have also partnered on these energy related RTMs with Skipping Stone as our Technical Expert in managing the RTMs.



“Once the India delegation is confirmed,” said Ross Malme, Skipping Stone Partner, “we will reach out to the delegates to establish their need and interests in refining related energy technologies. With that information and together with USTDA and Experient we will schedule presentations and meetings with key U.S. suppliers as well as visits to industry leading refining and petrochemical processing facilities to see these technologies in use. Since we are competing on a global stage against international technology providers it is key that we emphasize the leadership the U.S. has in energy technology R&D as well as the high-quality U.S.-made technology. This RTM will focus primarily on refinery safety, petrochemical conversion, data analytics, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and bottoms upgradation technologies and processes. U.S. suppliers which would like to be included in this RTM itinerary should contact Kerry O’Gorman via email at kogorman@skippingstone.com or by phone at 404-934-2154.”





About Experient®

Experient—A Maritz Global Events Company, leads the Meetings & Events Industry as one of the best-known and most-respected brands in the world. This reputation is earned with each meeting, convention, tradeshow, conference, sporting event and exhibition produced for clients. Professionals are dedicated to Perfecting the Event Experience® through experience design, attendance building, risk management and security, revenue generation and cost savings, and event intelligence. Across the globe, association, tradeshow, sports and government clients turn to Experient for the best in event planning and management, site sourcing and contract negotiation, unified registration and housing, mobile event platform, lead retrieval, data management and marketing. Experient creatively engineers and fully integrates the total event experience—one that is distinct, memorable and remarkable—while driving data analytics and bottom line results. Visit



About Skipping Stone

Skipping Stone is a consulting and technology services firm that helps natural gas and electricity utilities, market participants and solution providing clients globally to navigate market changes, capitalize on opportunities and manage business risks. From innovation through strategy development, market research and assessment to implementation of business plans and technologies, the firm provides a wide array of services. Skipping Stone’s model of deploying energy industry executives has delivered measurable bottom-line results for over 270 clients globally. Headquartered in Boston, the firm has offices in Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles, Tokyo, and London. For more information, visit



About USTDA

The U.S. Trade and Development Agency helps companies create U.S. jobs through the export of U.S. goods and services for priority development projects in emerging economies. USTDA links U.S. businesses to export opportunities by funding project preparation and partnership building activities that develop sustainable infrastructure and foster economic growth in partner countries.





Contact:

harby.tran@experient-inc.com









