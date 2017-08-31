|
|
|
|
Awards
MC² Receives Silver Status from International Business Awards
8/31/2017
MC² (“MC-squared”), an exhibit, event and environment design and production agency, has earned a top award from the 14th Annual International Business Awards. Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie winners in several categories were selected from a record total of more than 3,900 nominations received from organizations and individuals worldwide.
MC² was recognized with a Silver Stevie® Award - Best Brand Experience Event – Americas in the Live Events Awards category for: Toyota at the 2016 Environmental Media Awards.
“We are honored to receive this prestigious award for Best Brand Experience,” said Rich McAdam, president of MC². “Creating You Had to be there™ experiences that enhance the value of people interacting with people and brands is at the core of what we do. We are proud to be recognized for this by an esteemed panel of global judges. This project was a true collaboration with our partner, Toyota, and the creative and logistical teams at MC².”
For the 2016 Environmental Media Awards, which was held on the streets of Warner Brothers studio, Toyota turned to MC² to create an engaging brand experience and showcase of Toyota’s line of eco-friendly vehicles. From concept to execution, MC² transformed a “gas station” into a lush park where guests could “fuel up” with a natural experience that touched all of the senses.
As one judge praised, “A most creatively themed event, hosted in a setting which not only was a draw, but support also by some well known stars. An interactive and engaging experience that truly hit home with the green message!”
A photo gallery with highlights from the Toyota experience at the 2016 Environmental Media Awards can be viewed at: www.mc-2.com/work/environmental-media-awards/
Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 200 executives worldwide who participated on 12 juries.
The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for “crowned,” the awards recognize individuals and organizations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small – from more than 60 nations and territories.
About MC²
MC² ("MC-squared") is a leader in the exhibit and event marketing industry. Since 1999, the company has developed into a leading force at trade shows, corporate events and in building permanent branded environments. The company provides and manages integrated marketing programs, creating experiences where people meet people. Some of the world’s largest brands such as Canon, Samsung, Caterpillar, General Electric, Toyota, Motorola, Bloomberg, Volvo and 350 others seek their expertise and partnership. MC² is headquartered in Chestnut Ridge, New York and employs a wide range of face-to-face marketing professionals in 15 locations in the U.S. and Germany. For more information go to www.mc-2.com.
Contact:
cmeyers@mc-2.com
More information about MC²...
|
|