SGA and T&B Equipment are now InProduction

Tweet 8/31/2017

InProduction, a leader in providing temporary event seating, staging, and scenic services, has opened a new enterprise headquarters in Chicago, Illinois. SGA & T&B's previous corporate headquarters in Michigan and Virginia remain open as service centers.



One year ago, SGA and T&B first joined forces, with a goal of better serving sports, corporate, and entertainment events, and those who sponsor, organize, and execute these events. With a very successful year behind them, the company is making some exciting changes in year two to further enhance client services.



First, to further define and clarify InProductions's commitment to clients, employees and partners the company formally announces the unification of the two companies into one cohesive entity. The core operating principles will remain unchanged and will continue to be emphasized throughout the company to ensure that all previous strengths endure.



InProduction CEO, John Campanelli, said; "Building on the confidence we have gained as a result of our past successes, we are stepping forward to set a new standard of service excellence and innovation. Our new brand is re-energizing the company and our employees to strive for service excellence.



In addition to rebranding, InProduction is also announcing the opening of a newest service center, just outside of Chicago, Illinois. This location is designed to be a full-service facility, providing on-site storage and efficient handling for all InProduction inventory components, which will increase service capabilities in the Midwest and strengthen its industry leading national network. The Chicago location will also become home to InProduction's headquarters, an essential step in building a unified company. This central U.S. location is an integral part of our commitment to service excellence.





About InProduction

InProduction began as SGA Production Services and T&B Equipment, which together have more than eighty years of experience as a provider of specialized venue-transformation services. Today, InProduction is a leading national provider of high-quality temporary audience risers, stadium seating, staging, flooring, drapery and scenery for sporting, corporate,and entertainment events. InProduction's extensive inventory can be customized to suit any venue. The company has a team of experts that understands how to create and expand presentation environments, and flawlessly execute to deliver spectacular results for clients. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL, with additional facilities in Ashland, VA; Atlanta, GA; Dallas, TX; Lansing, MI; Las Vegas, NV; Orlando, FL; and Phoenix, AZ. For more information go to





Contact:

info@InProduction.net









