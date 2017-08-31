|
|
|
|
|
Company News
The Trade Group Relocating to Grapevine, Texas
8/31/2017
The Grapevine City Council proudly announces that THE TRADE GROUP® will be relocating their global headquarters to Grapevine, Texas. The company has made the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies for the past four years and is one of the nation’s leading trade show exhibit and event companies. Known for its dedication to design excellence, the company provides trade show exhibit design and fabrication services, state-of-the -art live event planning, event execution and management; general contracting services for events; RFID technology/interactive experiences; as well as immersive corporate and commercial design and production.
Established in January of 1986, THE TRADE GROUP®, a privately held company, has grown their award-winning company to a staff of more than 130, and the relocation to Grapevine will play an integral role in the company’s growth over the next several years.
City of Grapevine Mayor William D. Tate added “The City of Grapevine maintains a strategic focus on attracting, retaining and growing quality businesses in our community, and I am thrilled to add THE TRADE GROUP® to our growing group of companies headquartered in Grapevine.” According to Stone, “Our entire organization is excited about the move to Grapevine and the opportunity for growth it provides. We look forward to this new phase in our journey as we make Grapevine our new home for our global headquarters.”
THE TRADE GROUP® has serviced some of the world’s most prominent clients, such as Pepsico, Ubisoft, Fidelis Cybersecurities, ONKYO, Deprag, Inc., G6 Hospitality (Motel 6 parent company), Walt Disney, Xbox, Warner Brothers, Community Coffee, Yahoo, Google Nest, RIOT Games/League of Legends, Twitch.tv, and many more.
THE TRADE GROUP® also boasts numerous awards for creativity and design. “Innovation and imagination help define what makes Grapevine unique. We are proud to have another company that so strongly represents those values.” added City of Grapevine economic development director Bob Farley.
About Grapevine
Grapevine is home to many successful businesses as well as numerous wineries, fine dining , nationally ranked festivals, and select attractions and resorts . Its economic development efforts are designed to further increase visitors and tax revenues through projects that emphasize hospitality, entertainment and retail uses. Grapevine has earned a well-deserved reputation as one of the nation‘s premier destinations by drawing 15 million visitors annually. Its economic development efforts are designed to further increase visitor and tax revenues through projects that emphasize hospitality, entertainment and retail uses. Grapevine also boasts exceptional commercial and office facilities that capitalize on the City’s central location in one of the world‘s most dynamic regions and close proximity to the world's third-busiest airport, providing ready access to major U.S. and international markets . For more information, visit www.GrapevineTxEcoDev.com.
About The Trade Group
The Trade Group is a full-service, award-winning provider of products and services for trade shows, corporate events, retail environments and an endless array of face-to-face experiences. The organization helps clients share their unique stories through a comprehensive suite of solutions that includes: exhibit design and fabrication, graphic design and production, exhibit management, digital applications, video production, exhibit accessories, strategic marketing and more. For more information go to www.tradegroup.com.
Contact:
msuarez@tradegroup.com
More information about The Trade Group...
|
|
|
|