WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
Topics Magazine Find It EXHIBITORLIVE eTrak FastTrak Certification Awards News Advertise
News
Breaking
News
Sponsored
Content
Associations/
Press
Awards
Company
News
International
New
Products
People
Shows
& Events
Venues
& Destinations
EXHIBITOR
News
trending
Sponsored Content
Access and CTSM: Sponsorship as a Critical Component of Exhibit Marketing Company News
Hamilton Exhibits Celebrates 70th Anniversary People
Live Marketing Expands Team, Capabilities and Locations People
IAEE Names Skip Cox as 2017 Legend of the Industry Shows & Events
Destination DC Announces Record 2016 Visitation and FY2018 Plans at Annual Marketing Outlook Meeting Company News
The Trade Group Adds New High-Tech Tools to Amp Up its Printing and Fabric Finishing Game EXHIBITOR News
Expo 2017 People’s Choice Voting Now Open Company News
The Expo Group Digs In with APWA Snow Show Associations/Press
UNLV Continuing Education Partners with Foundation for an Independent Tomorrow and Goodwill of Southern Nevada to Train At-risk Students in Event Production
submit your news
email newsletter
Company News
TLS Productions, Inc. Opens New Branch in Henderson, NV
8/31/2017
TLS Productions, Inc., an Ann Arbor, Michigan-based lighting, rigging, and A/V design and production company, has recently expanded to a new branch in Henderson, Nevada.

TLS TLS Productions, Inc. has been fortunate over the last several years to be involved in an ever-increasing amount of production and rental related opportunities in Las Vegas, so they’ve secured a warehouse and office space that will help them to better serve the Las Vegas market, and also allow them to better serve their West Coast clientele.

TLSPLV will host a two-day warehouse warming party leading up to the opening of this year’s SEMA Show. Interested industry players in town for SEMA or that happen to be in the Las Vegas area from Friday October 27th, 2017 (3pm – 9pm) and Saturday October 28th, 2017: (3pm – 9pm) are encouraged to stop by TLSPLV for cocktails, hors d'oeuvres and to learn more about all that TLSPLV can offer.

TLSPLV is located at 7350 Eastgate Suite 160 Henderson, NV 89011. For more information call 702-880-0551 (office) or go to www.tlsproductionsinc.com.


Contact:
info@tlsproductionsinc.com






FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
Flooring
K&S International, Inc
Modular Exhibit Systems
Duo Display
Designers
Bowman Design Group
Event Design and Production
E&E Exhibit Solutions
>> More Products



Join the EXHIBITOR Community Search the Site
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
 MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
 FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
 EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
 ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
 FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
 CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
 AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
 NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
© Exhibitor Media Group | The Leader in Trade Show and Corporate Event Marketing Education 310 South Broadway, Suite 101, Rochester, MN 55904 | (507) 289-6556 | Need Help? Ask Scott