TLS Productions, Inc. Opens New Branch in Henderson, NV

Tweet 8/31/2017

TLS Productions, Inc., an Ann Arbor, Michigan-based lighting, rigging, and A/V design and production company, has recently expanded to a new branch in Henderson, Nevada.



TLS Productions, Inc. has been fortunate over the last several years to be involved in an ever-increasing amount of production and rental related opportunities in Las Vegas, so they’ve secured a warehouse and office space that will help them to better serve the Las Vegas market, and also allow them to better serve their West Coast clientele.



TLSPLV will host a two-day warehouse warming party leading up to the opening of this year’s SEMA Show. Interested industry players in town for SEMA or that happen to be in the Las Vegas area from Friday October 27th, 2017 (3pm – 9pm) and Saturday October 28th, 2017: (3pm – 9pm) are encouraged to stop by TLSPLV for cocktails, hors d'oeuvres and to learn more about all that TLSPLV can offer.



TLSPLV is located at 7350 Eastgate Suite 160 Henderson, NV 89011. For more information call 702-880-0551 (office) or go to





Contact:

info@tlsproductionsinc.com









