Nimlok Michigan Hires Dylan Friar as Print Operator

Tweet 8/31/2017

Nimlok Michigan / VizCom Media – a leading exclusive, expert Nimlok exhibit and display distributor and grand format printer in Michigan – announces the addition of Dylan Friar, Digital Print Operator, to its team of printing and exhibit and display professionals.



Friar joins Nimlok Michigan / VizCom Media with previous experience in machine operation, retail, management and sales. He joins a growing production team where his business operations knowledge and drive will contribute to enhanced production services for Nimlok Michigan / VizCom Media clients and further growth and expansion of the company.



“Our team is committed to serving our clients, and as it has grown this past year, we are able to offer a wider scope of products while improving quality and speed,” said Scott Benton, president of Nimlok Michigan. “We welcome Dylan Friar to the team and look forward to what he has to bring to the company.”



Nimlok Michigan / VizCom Media added three print, exhibit and display professionals to its team earlier in 2017. The company also opened a new Detroit showroom to better serve eastern Michigan clients.





About Nimlok Michigan / VizCom Media

As an advertising and marketing supplier with locations in Grand Rapids, MI and Oak Park, MI, Nimlok Michigan / VizCom Media offers the highest level of design and production to make our client’s displays and exhibits impress. With Nimlok Michigan, you get a large and grand format print production house servicing advertising agencies, smaller format print companies and trade show display and exhibit providers. Nimlok Michigan serves as your single source solution provider for trade show exhibits, branded environments and a full spectrum of exhibit services. Learn more about Nimlok Michigan at



About Nimlok

Nimlok®, a division of Orbus Exhibit & Display Group®, is a global leader in delivering face-to-face marketing experiences, including trade show exhibits, event environments and permanent solutions for branding spaces. Now in its fourth decade, Nimlok works via a network of 200 partners in 56 countries to provide strategy and execution in exhibit design, construction, installation, dismantling and storage. For more information go to





Contact:

amyb@orbus.com











