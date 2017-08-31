trending Sponsored Content

Exhibit Edge Celebrates 25 Years

8/31/2017

Exhibit Edge is pleased to announce that as of this Friday, September 1st, 2017, they will have entered their 25th year of business as a premiere trade show exhibit house in the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia (DMV) area. Founded in 1992, by Bev Gray, and her husband, Michael, Exhibit Edge entered the industry with the desire to provide the most comprehensive and efficient exhibit sales and service possible, without ever compromising the personalization that exhibitors deserve.



“For years, Exhibit Edge has focused on only one thing; perfectly emulating our client’s vision to maximize their exhibit programs ROI by providing them a full gambit of capabilities offered by a large company, with the personalized touch of a small business. We may be experiencing extensive growth these past couple years, but we will never lose sight of what got us to where we are and what will keep up driving forward,” Bev says.







With their 25th year picking up steam, Exhibit Edge promises steady, progressive change to their current services and offerings with the addition of Kevin Gray within the past 2 years, their son and new Business Development Manager, or as they’ve taken to calling him, “The Director of Opportunity.” With a new focus on efficiency, technology, and streamlining current offerings, Kevin has provided the company with a new life and desire to push the limits of the trade show industry. Additionally, with other key members filling in various other ranks at the company, Exhibit Edge is well-suited to provide an even stronger level of service as the years go on.



“I’m thrilled to be here. I was 2 years old when this company was founded and literally got to watch this company start in our townhouse basement and grow into a well-known, established local company. It’s been a lot of work to get us to 25 years and I’m excited to work with these fine men and women to bring us through the next 25 years.” Kevin says.



On September 1, 1992, after attaining 15 years of knowledge and expertise in the exhibit and trade show industry, Bev Gray, CEO and President, formed ETC Exhibit Services at the request of their first client. From that first year, ETC’s mission was to provide Exhibit and Marketing Managers an incomparable personal service, integrity, and value for trade shows and corporate spaces. Today, the company’s core values have remained a priority. On January 1, 2000 ETC Exhibit Services, Inc. announced a new company name after securing it nationwide – Exhibit Edge Inc. The new name reflected the company’s desire to stay ahead of trends to offer new and technology focused exhibit products. In October of 2004, Exhibit Edge received its Woman-Owned Certification by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, WBENC. WOSB, Woman Owned Small Business, certification was acquired in 2012. Exhibit Edge has used these certifications to work with many local and national corporations and continues to break the mold of what’s been expected. Now approaching their 25th year, Bev continues to remain optimistic and excited about her company and what else they’ll be able to accomplish.



“We’re growing at a faster rate that we have in quite some time,” Bev says, “and we’re even reevaluating our company’s culture and image to better accommodate the needs of modern exhibitor.”



For more information contact Kevin Gray at 703.230.0000 x204 or go to





Contact:

kevin.gray@exhibitedge.com









