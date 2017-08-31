trending Sponsored Content

Neurocritical Care Society Selects SmithBucklin for Full-Service Association Management

Tweet 8/31/2017

The Neurocritical Care Society (NCS) has selected SmithBucklin, the association management and services company more organizations turn to than any other, to provide full-service association management. A 20-year association industry veteran, Dale West, CAE, will serve as NCS’s chief executive at its headquarters in Chicago.



Founded in 2002, NCS is dedicated to improving the healthcare and outcomes of patients with life-threatening, neurological illnesses by promoting quality patient care, professional collaboration, research, training and advocacy. Its membership comprises 2,200 multidisciplinary healthcare providers worldwide.



In choosing SmithBucklin to provide association management, the NCS Board of Directors noted how the company’s depth of knowledge and skills in all areas of society management – including member administration, annual meeting management, marketing and branding, education and certification administration – will help the society to meet its strategic growth goals in the months and years ahead. “The board was impressed with SmithBucklin’s depth and breadth of resources, proven practices and respected thought leadership,” said Michel T. Torbey, M.D., President of NCS. “The board feels that this new management partnership will help the society further build on our foundation of member value, growth and further recognition in the healthcare community.”



“We are privileged to serve NCS,” said David Schmahl, Executive Vice President & Chief Executive, SmithBucklin’s Healthcare + Scientific Industry Practice. “NCS plays a critical role in improving patient care and enhancing team-based care in the ER. We believe SmithBucklin is uniquely qualified to support NCS in serving the needs of its members and helping the organization meet its full potential. We also take very seriously our service to the NCS volunteers, and we’ll do all we can to create a gratifying volunteer experience for them.”



SmithBucklin will provide NCS with a complete management solution. In his role as executive director, West will work with the NCS Board of Directors to establish strategic objectives and be accountable for developing and executing plans that achieve results. He also will lead a team of professionals who will be responsible for the association’s administration, including membership recruitment and retention, financial management, annual meeting management, marketing and branding, education and certification administration, and technology.



“When a serious neurological illness or trauma strikes, patients and their caregivers turn to neurocritical care professionals for their special expertise. I am so honored to serve this community, which has enormous impact and reach in healthcare,” West said.



West has comprehensive experience in all aspects of association management, including strategic plan development, membership engagement, healthcare educational program assessment and development, and governmental affairs initiatives. He holds a Master of Science from Western Illinois University and a bachelor’s degree from Illinois State University. West also serves as co-facilitator of the SmithBucklin Leadership Institute, an intensive, high-impact six-month program that exposes a small, diverse group of volunteer board members to leadership concepts, principles and guidelines.



The SmithBucklin Healthcare + Scientific Industry Practice supports the missions and objectives of healthcare and scientific organizations serving a broad spectrum of physician, nursing, dental, clinical research, academic and multidisciplinary professionals. SmithBucklin offers these client organizations access to a team of professionals with unmatched healthcare association expertise and specific knowledge of the issues, challenges and actions distinctive to the changing healthcare environment.





About SmithBucklin

SmithBucklin is the association management and services company more organizations turn to than any other. Our mission is to achieve the missions of the client organizations we serve and provide uncompromised stewardship for their long-term prosperity. SmithBucklin offers full-service management and outsourced services to trade associations, professional societies, technology user communities, industry consortia, charitable organizations, corporations and government institutes. Founded in 1949, SmithBucklin has offices in Chicago, Washington D.C., Old Lyme, Conn., St. Louis, Bethesda, Md., and San Ramon, Calif., and delivers seamless association and event management services worldwide. The company is 100 percent employee-owned. For more information, please visit





Contact:

jclark@smithbucklin.com









