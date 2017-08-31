trending Sponsored Content

Company News

People

People

Shows & Events

Company News

EXHIBITOR News

Company News

Associations/Press

submit your news email newsletter

People

mg Grows West Coast Team

Tweet 8/31/2017

mg is pleased to announce additions to our West Coast team in response to client need and the region’s growing biotech industry.



Linda Pang (Lee) has been promoted to a Senior Account Director from Senior Account Manager. She started at mg in 2012 as a New Business Development Executive bringing with her 15 years of marketing experience serving technology companies and several years as a customer product development specialist. “Linda is a proactive and natural leader who excels at team-centered projects,” said Sheila Bryant, managing director, client experiences. “Her contributions to our clients at ConExpo made a big impact and we know she will continue to make contributions to the overall growth of mg while providing the highest level of service to our clients.”



Karin Laragan joins mg as a Senior Account Manager. Both Lee and Laragan will report to Sheila Bryant. Laragan brings 10 years of experience in project and account management from exhibit design and I&D companies. She’s managed over 40 clients annually, large and small, and across several industries. “Karin’s project management experience will be a great resource for seamless project transitions between our San Francisco and Pleasant Prairie facilities,” said Bryant. “In her previous roles, she was recognized with an MVP award for her excellent customer service and operational excellence.”



For more information go to www@simplymg.com.





Contact:

bolson@simplymg.com











More information about mg...





mg is pleased to announce additions to our West Coast team in response to client need and the region’s growing biotech industry.Linda Pang (Lee) has been promoted to a Senior Account Director from Senior Account Manager. She started at mg in 2012 as a New Business Development Executive bringing with her 15 years of marketing experience serving technology companies and several years as a customer product development specialist. “Linda is a proactive and natural leader who excels at team-centered projects,” said Sheila Bryant, managing director, client experiences. “Her contributions to our clients at ConExpo made a big impact and we know she will continue to make contributions to the overall growth of mg while providing the highest level of service to our clients.”Karin Laragan joins mg as a Senior Account Manager. Both Lee and Laragan will report to Sheila Bryant. Laragan brings 10 years of experience in project and account management from exhibit design and I&D companies. She’s managed over 40 clients annually, large and small, and across several industries. “Karin’s project management experience will be a great resource for seamless project transitions between our San Francisco and Pleasant Prairie facilities,” said Bryant. “In her previous roles, she was recognized with an MVP award for her excellent customer service and operational excellence.”For more information go to www@simplymg.com. Tweet



