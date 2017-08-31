trending Sponsored Content

Coex to Expect 30,000 People for the UIA Seoul World Architects Congress 2017

Tweet 8/31/2017

At least 30,000 people are expected to descend on Seoul this September 3rd to 10th for the 26th UIA Congress.



Located at both Coex and the Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP), the eight-day congress will bring professionals and future leaders in the field of architecture to exchange the latest trends, best practices, and case studies.



Since its launch in 1948, the UIA World Architencts Congress has been held 25 times, with Seoul selected as the 26th destination under the theme “Soul of City”.



The 26th UIA Congress was organized closely with the Federation of Institutes of Korean Architects (FIKA), Seoul Metropolitan Government, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport of the Repulbic of Korea, and the Presidential Commission on Architecture Policy



“September is the best month of the year to visit Seoul and all participants will be able to explore Korean traditional and modern culture, breathtaking scenery, and enjoyable cuisine,” said Jong Ruhl Hahn, President of the Congress. “There are also many other reasons Seoul will be the most convenient in every way, such as extensive WiFi networks provided in every corner of the City, warmest and energetic Seoullites, and trouble-free ground transportation.”



For more information go to





