trending Sponsored Content

Company News

People

People

Shows & Events

Company News

EXHIBITOR News

Company News

Associations/Press

submit your news email newsletter

People

Blue Sky Exhibits Hires Colonel Brett Clark as Production Manager

Tweet 8/31/2017

Blue Sky Exhibits announces it has hired Colonel Brett Clark, USAF, Retired, as Production Manager based in their Atlanta facility. Col. Clark will oversee all aspects of production for trade show and other corporate environments. Blue Sky Exhibits is an industry leader in experiential marketing. As Production Manager, Col. Clark will oversee all aspects of production, including fabrication, engineering, graphics production, installation and dismantle, and warehousing. His responsibilities also include supervising the project management team and leading quality assurance.



CEO Don Keller and COO Tim Kelley believe that Col. Clark will exemplify their company’s goals of providing true creativity, maximum value, and deeper, longer lasting customer relationships. Blue Sky Exhibits’ dedication to these principles contributed to the company recently earning the title of 2017 Small Business of the Year from the Cobb Chamber of Commerce. The partners look forward to utilizing Col. Clark’s impressive experience to complement their brand and strengthen their team.



“I have no doubt of the success that Col. Clark will bring to Blue Sky Exhibits,” said Don Keller, CEO. “His commitment to excellence is second to none and will help us continue to accomplish our ongoing goal of providing the best experiences in the industry. We are excited to have him on board to continue the momentum we’ve garnered from the Chamber award. We believe there is no limit to what we can achieve together.”



Throughout his notable career, Col. Clark has been known for his persistent pursuit of excellence. He served in the United States Air Force Reserve Command (AFRC) for 32 years, and concluded his career as the 94th Airlift Wing Commander at Dobbins Air Force Base in Marietta. He was stationed as a USAF Commander throughout the southeast United States and abroad, where he excelled in strategic planning, organizational restructuring and budget management. On several occasions, he transformed marginally performing groups into top tier organizations, and he was awarded Best in Command for these accomplishments.



“I am looking forward to Col. Clark’s contribution to our operations department, and believe his proven leadership skills will be invaluable in propelling the company forward,” said COO Tim Kelley. “He will also make a wonderful mentor for everyone in this department because he focuses not only on personal achievements, but also on the overall success of the team.”



Col. Clark was a top-rated C-130 pilot and was honored by being names a top pilot evaluator in the AFRC. He was twice awarded both the Legion of Merit and the Bronze Star. As a AFRC Commander, he led the most combat decorated unit in the Air Force Reserve. According to David Connell, President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce, Col. Clark is “one of the most talented leaders in the country.”



“This is a tremendous opportunity to be part of an award-winning, innovative company that is making great strides in the exhibit world,” said Col. Clark. “I look forward to teaming with the professionals at Blue Sky Exhibits and their nationally known clients like Delta Airlines, Fruit of the Loom, Redkin and many others, to build exceptional environments that create a brand experience that is unforgettable and engaging.”



Col. Clark received a BBA from Texas Christian University in 1983, and in 2001 he completed an M.S. in Operational Warfare and International Studies from the Air University at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama. He enjoys volunteering around the community, particularly in youth athletics.





About Blue Sky Exhibits

Founded in 2003, Blue Sky Exhibits is a premier exhibit company dedicated to building and maximizing experiential marketing opportunities. We design, build, store and manage environments across a variety of industries, providing custom and portable exhibits for trade shows, corporate interiors and other settings. Our extensive experience, uncompromising customer service and dedication to producing creative, impactful exhibits enable our clients to “own the floor.” For more information, please visit





Contact:

awright@524creative.com











More information about Blue Sky Exhibits...





Blue Sky Exhibits announces it has hired Colonel Brett Clark, USAF, Retired, as Production Manager based in their Atlanta facility. Col. Clark will oversee all aspects of production for trade show and other corporate environments. Blue Sky Exhibits is an industry leader in experiential marketing. As Production Manager, Col. Clark will oversee all aspects of production, including fabrication, engineering, graphics production, installation and dismantle, and warehousing. His responsibilities also include supervising the project management team and leading quality assurance.CEO Don Keller and COO Tim Kelley believe that Col. Clark will exemplify their company’s goals of providing true creativity, maximum value, and deeper, longer lasting customer relationships. Blue Sky Exhibits’ dedication to these principles contributed to the company recently earning the title of 2017 Small Business of the Year from the Cobb Chamber of Commerce. The partners look forward to utilizing Col. Clark’s impressive experience to complement their brand and strengthen their team.“I have no doubt of the success that Col. Clark will bring to Blue Sky Exhibits,” said Don Keller, CEO. “His commitment to excellence is second to none and will help us continue to accomplish our ongoing goal of providing the best experiences in the industry. We are excited to have him on board to continue the momentum we’ve garnered from the Chamber award. We believe there is no limit to what we can achieve together.”Throughout his notable career, Col. Clark has been known for his persistent pursuit of excellence. He served in the United States Air Force Reserve Command (AFRC) for 32 years, and concluded his career as the 94th Airlift Wing Commander at Dobbins Air Force Base in Marietta. He was stationed as a USAF Commander throughout the southeast United States and abroad, where he excelled in strategic planning, organizational restructuring and budget management. On several occasions, he transformed marginally performing groups into top tier organizations, and he was awarded Best in Command for these accomplishments.“I am looking forward to Col. Clark’s contribution to our operations department, and believe his proven leadership skills will be invaluable in propelling the company forward,” said COO Tim Kelley. “He will also make a wonderful mentor for everyone in this department because he focuses not only on personal achievements, but also on the overall success of the team.”Col. Clark was a top-rated C-130 pilot and was honored by being names a top pilot evaluator in the AFRC. He was twice awarded both the Legion of Merit and the Bronze Star. As a AFRC Commander, he led the most combat decorated unit in the Air Force Reserve. According to David Connell, President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce, Col. Clark is “one of the most talented leaders in the country.”“This is a tremendous opportunity to be part of an award-winning, innovative company that is making great strides in the exhibit world,” said Col. Clark. “I look forward to teaming with the professionals at Blue Sky Exhibits and their nationally known clients like Delta Airlines, Fruit of the Loom, Redkin and many others, to build exceptional environments that create a brand experience that is unforgettable and engaging.”Col. Clark received a BBA from Texas Christian University in 1983, and in 2001 he completed an M.S. in Operational Warfare and International Studies from the Air University at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama. He enjoys volunteering around the community, particularly in youth athletics.About Blue Sky ExhibitsFounded in 2003, Blue Sky Exhibits is a premier exhibit company dedicated to building and maximizing experiential marketing opportunities. We design, build, store and manage environments across a variety of industries, providing custom and portable exhibits for trade shows, corporate interiors and other settings. Our extensive experience, uncompromising customer service and dedication to producing creative, impactful exhibits enable our clients to “own the floor.” For more information, please visit www.blueskyexhibits.com Tweet



