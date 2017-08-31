trending Sponsored Content

Global DMC Partners Announces New Client Awards and Partners of the Year

Global DMC Partners, the largest global network of Destination Management Companies (DMCs), launched two inaugural client awards – the Rising Star and Global Planner of the Year – and revealed its U.S. Partner of the Year and International Partner of the Year at their annual Connection in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, August 26.



Client award winners included Brie Richards from Spear One, who was given the 2017 Rising Star award, and Linda Pasquale with Allegis Group, who was declared 2017 Global Planner of the Year. Deana Mitchell owner of Denver-based, Realize Colorado, won the 2017 U.S. Partner of the Year award, and the International Partner of the Year Award was presented to Bernard O’Reilly of Joe O’Reilly Ireland DMC.



2017 marks the first year that Global DMC Partners has recognized meeting planners by presenting awards at the Connection. Global DMC Partners chose the client winners after thoughtful review of the award winners’ customer loyalty, dedication to Global DMC Partners’ growth and success, and meetings and incentives industry involvement. The Partner of the Year Awards are presented annually to the highest-achieving DMCs out of a pool of over 65 DMC Partners. Each award winner must exceed specific selection criteria based on creativity, quality, operational excellence, customer satisfaction, and active involvement within Global DMC Partners.



Catherine Chaulet, President of Global DMC Partners, congratulated all award winners by stating, “We are thrilled to give out these two new awards to Brie and Linda who, as dedicated clients of Global DMC Partners, influence and drive us to continuously perform at the highest level possible. And, it is always a true delight to honor our spectacular DMC Partners on an annual basis. Deana Mitchell with Realize Colorado, and Bernard O’Reilly with Joe O’Reilly Ireland DMC continuously receive outstanding client feedback and are the ideal representation of our network’s passion for creativity and quality.”



At the conclusion of the awards ceremony, Global DMC Partners announced that Connection 2018 will be hosted by SELECT POLAND from August 16-19, 2018 at the Sheraton Warsaw Hotel in Warsaw, Poland. Registration for the exclusive event will be open in early 2018.



Hosted by Fudale, A Global DMC Partner, and MGM International Resorts, the Global DMC Partners Connection 2017 took place from August 24-27 at the Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.



Over 200 meeting professionals, including qualified planners, DMC leaders, the Global DMC Partners senior team, and industry sponsors, were invited to the conference to learn about key industry trends and the current global outlook, share and learn best practices, meet one-on-one with DMCs and sponsors, and network with their peers.



For more information on how to qualify, please email your dedicated Global DMC Partners Advisor or email info@globaldmcpartners.com





About Global DMC Partners

Global DMC Partners is the largest global network of independent destination management companies (DMCs) and sales advisors offering meeting professionals one worldwide solution for total event success. The network has exclusive partnerships with more than 65 DMCs that represent over 500 destinations around the globe. Each DMC provides an unparalleled level of creativity and commitment to clients by promising to deliver one-of-a-kind programs under a singular standard of excellence. Thanks to a global team with decades of experience and a passion for the industry, clients can centralize everything from DMC communication to DMC spend through one dedicated Global DMC Sales Advisor. For more information, including a complete listing of destinations in the Global DMC Partners network, please visit us online at





Contact:

erind@globaldmcpartners.com









